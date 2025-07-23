Jennifer Lopez Mixes Bedroom Talk with Ben Affleck Jabs in Bold New Performance Amid 'Oversexualized' Criticism

Jennifer Lopez turns 56 this week, and she's not holding back.

Playing venues across Europe on her "Up All Night" tour, Lopez revealed some razor-edged new material, sources say, that is both about her split from Ben Affleck as well as a strategic return to her "scorned woman energy."

During her Lucca Summer Festival tour stop in Italy, Lopez wowed the audience with "Up All Night," a dance-filler bubbling anthem aimed toward Affleck. "I'm up all night, dancing on somebody, living my best life," she sang. "I bet you wish that you were by my side." The track, which shares a name with her current tour, was introduced with a confident, "Look at me now."

Lopez's song is a breakthrough, a source told The Sun.

"Jennifer has written and recorded enough for a full album. This is a whole new era, and she isn't holding back."

LUCCA⚡️you killed it tonight, with a SOLD OUT crowd. Thanks, for giving @JLo all the energy tonight. ANTAYLA, you’re up next; you need someone to save you tonight?#UpAllNight #JLoLiveIn2025 pic.twitter.com/Geczob66Y0 — JLO tickets💖 (@JLotickets) July 21, 2025

A Not-So-Subtle Shift in Tone

In addition to her up-tempo material, Lopez also debuted "Wreckage of You," a ballad that is evidently influenced by her now-defunct marriage. But her performances have made an even sharper turn — one that's yielded mixed opinions.

Halfway through the show, just before singing "Moments in Love," she teased the audience with remarks that felt a little too candid, "Sometimes I like it hard. Other days, I like it real slow... But on those days when I feel naughty, I like it real fast."

Elaborating on these changes, Lopez had earlier addressed fans and revealed that she opted to scrap conventional ballads from her setlist, "I made a decision that I wasn't going to sing all the love songs. I wanted to do the ones that were like, 'Get out of here! I hate you!'" She smirked after delivering the line, following it with a playful, "I'm just kidding. No, I'm not."

Further reinforcing this bold direction, the upcoming single "Birthday," which will be released the day after her birthday, adds insult to injury.

Sample lyrics include, "Every day is my birthday, b***h... You ain't gettin' in tonight, you ain't on the list."

Megyn Kelly Blasts J.Lo's Sexed-Up Stage Show

However, not everyone sees Lopez's release as cause for celebration.

Conservative media figure Megyn Kelly slammed a performance clip, writing, "So she's a soft porn star now. Great choices!"

The comment came after footage aired of Lopez dancing more than suggestively with strapping male dancers performing "I'm Into You." Notably, Kelly—who's previously spoken about Lopez – added the jab to numerous public comments about the singer being "desperate" and "overexposed."

Nonetheless, Lopez is pressing ahead at full throttle with her upcoming projects. Her Las Vegas residency, "Up All Night Live in Las Vegas," starts in December, and a remake of "Kiss of the Spider Woman" is due in October.

According to a source close to the singer, she "won't be silenced" anymore.

"The pain is over. She's channelling everything into music. If anyone hasn't gotten the message, they will when the album drops."