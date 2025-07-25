Jennifer Lopez No Longer Signed to Label After Underwhelming Album Sales

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly no longer signed from a major label after her album "This Is Me... Now" flopped. The 56-year-old presenter had quietly parted ways with BMG – the label that issued the album – and is reportedly now instead working independently.

Lopez's only agreed-upon album with BMG stalled at No. 55 in the UK. Following the results, she decided to part ways, choosing to seek a label environment that aligns with her vision.

As one source told The US Sun, "Jennifer is obviously massively successful and talented but it's been hard for her to find a label who she is on the same page with." They added, "It was decided she wouldn't continue with BMG as it wasn't the success she wanted."

Lopez has since released a new single, "Birthday," with a smaller company and continues to record new music. "She has spent a lot of time in the studio this year," the source said.

Tour Performances Push Boundaries

Despite the label change, the "Maid in Manhattan" actress has stayed in the spotlight across Europe on her ongoing "Up All Night" tour. Her performances have included risqué choreography and aggressive costuming, including stage simulations of sex for domination.

In Turkey, she took to the stage in a plunging silver leotard with thigh-high boots ahead of her birthday. In Tenerife, she donned a thong bodysuit with racy cutouts, and midway during a performance, was hoisted atop a dancer's shoulders, legs firmly astride him.

On stage in Lucca, Italy, Lopez told fans, "Sometimes I get in different moods at night... and sometimes I like it hard." She added, "Other days, I am feeling a little romantic. You put on candles and soft music. On those days, I like it real slow."

Lopez has also used her tour as a platform for personal expression, debuting songs reflecting on her breakup with Ben Affleck. In "Up All Night," she asserts, "I'm up all night, dancing on somebody, living my best life... I got tired of you breaking me down."

Her new track, "Wreckage of You," navigates emotional growth with lyrics of thanks, "Thank you for the scars you left on my heart... I won't fall apart because of who you are and all your broken parts." Lopez's performances transform personal pain into art.

But Affleck, who divorced Lopez in August 2024 after two years of marriage, reportedly has no interest in responding. A source told the Daily Mail, "It's childish and not something he wants to entertain... He isn't going to let it hurt him and he's definitely not going to give it life by reacting."

Sources previously reported that Lopez doesn't plan on including any references of Affleck in her upcoming music and instead wanted to center themes of "strength, courage and perseverance." However, her most recent lyrics make it clear that's not the case.