Jennifer Lopez Didn't Want to File for Divorce From Ben Affleck But Felt Cornered: Report

Reports of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's strained marriage surfaced when he was spotted looking downcast well before she initiated divorce proceedings.

However, an insider told People magazine that Lopez didn't want to end her marriage to Affleck but felt cornered because "nothing was going to change with Ben."

They revealed, "She didn't want to file for divorce. She just had no choice."

The singer-performer is reportedly dedicating time for self-care and setting her sights on what lies ahead.

The insider went on that despite the difficulties the "Let's Get Loud" singer has encountered this year, she is ready to embrace her independence and strongly emphasize advancing her career.

"But true to her positive outlook on life, she's moving forward with optimism," they added. "Instead of feeling like she's fallen flat on her face, she sees it was meant to be. She's taking time for herself right now."

Additionally, while Lopez is feeling overwhelmed by the chaos and is seeking a way forward, her primary focus now is ensuring her children's happiness and stability during these challenging times.

"She knows she lives a privileged life in so many ways. She's very grateful for all the beautiful memories with Ben, but she's now focused on creating the best future for herself and her kids," the insider said.

It has also been revealed that the fate of their assets is uncertain, as the former Hollywood power couple neglected to create a prenuptial agreement before their marriage in 2022.

This comes amid new Lopez recently spoke about where she publicly acknowledged the separation in a recent interview.

The mom-of-two expressed the emotions surrounding the split as "lonely, unfamiliar, scary. It feels sad. It feels desperate," but shared her determination to progress, acknowledging the valuable lesson she had learned.

"These things are not going to kill me," Lopez confessed to Interview magazine.

"I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself. Being in a relationship doesn't define me. I can't be looking for happiness in other people," she shared, adding, "I have to have happiness within myself. I used to say I'm a happy person, but was still looking for something for somebody else to fill, and it's just like, 'No, I'm actually good.'"