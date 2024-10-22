Lamar Odom Explains How 'Pink Cocaine' May Have Led to Liam Payne's Tragic Fall

Lamar Odom Explains How 'Pink Cocaine' May Have Led to

Lamar Odom weighed in on the sad demise of singer Liam Payne with a theory that some cocktail of drugs called "pink cocaine" may well have had everything to do with his fall to death.

In an exclusive interview with TMZ, the former NBA star was all too willing to speak about his own experiences with drugs.

Toxicology tests showed Payne had a combination of ketamine, methamphetamine, and ecstasy in his system when he died.

TMZ's law enforcement sources say the results of testing for drugs make it seem like drugs were a huge factor, although it's only one part of what police are looking into as potential suicide, too.

Odom, who is clean today and runs Odom Recovery Group, confessed that he'd done every drug on the list from Payne's toxicology report — in particular, crack and cocaine, which he deemed more deadly.

Odom feared that the drugs could have caused him to hallucinate.

This knowledge conforms to police speculation about how Payne suffered a fatal plunge from the third-floor balcony of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires.

Aside from the drugs, Payne reportedly had a bottle of alcohol and prescribed anti-anxiety medications in his hotel room. A police report described the room as a mess with broken items, drug paraphernalia, and white powder covering the floor.

Payne claimed he was sober when he opened up about his drug and alcohol addictions after his One Direction days earlier this year. But Odom said the day Payne died, it looked like "he was really scoring" drugs.

However, this week's speculation surrounding the cause of Payne's death arose as he was said to have told friends earlier this year that he'd quit drinking.

Odom hopes Payne's tragic death will also shake a lot of folks, especially those who are dying in Hollywood by the same events.

Odom said he felt called to help those also battling addiction.

The 30-year-old musician was remembered in moving tributes from fans and family.