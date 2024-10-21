Bruce Springsteen Sounds Alarm on Toxicity Young Musicians Face in the Industry After Liam Payne's Death

Bruce Springsteen is speaking out on the music industry in the wake of Liam Payne's death.

In a new interview, the New Jersey native called it "a normal thing" that industry puts a large amount of pressure on young musicians.

"It's a normal thing. It's a business that puts enormous pressures on young people. Young people don't have the inner facility or the inner self yet to be able to protect themselves from a lot of the things that come with success and fame," he told The Telegraph.

Because of the pressure, Springsteen said that younger musicians tend to turn to substances as a result.

"So they get lost in a lot of the difficult and often pain inducing things whether it's drugs or alcohol to take some of that pressure off. I understand that very well," he shared.

The rock legend went on to share that his band, E Street Band, "wrestled with their own issues."

"Danny [Federici] certainly did. Drugs were not uncommon in the E Street Band, you know. There was a boundary. I stayed out of your business, but if I was on stage and I saw that you were not your complete self, there was going to be a problem," Springsteen added.

Springsteen argues that the untimely deaths of icons like Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, and Kurt Cobain are proof that young artists are still being crushed by the weight of industry pressures.

"That's a part of the story that suckers some young people in, you know, but it's that old story. Dying young—good for the record company, but what's in it for you?" Springsteen shared.

He went on to say that he dealt with issues but that they were "quieter."

"With all artists, because of the undertow of history and self-loathing, there is a tremendous push toward self-obliteration that occurs on-stage," he added.

One Direction was formed in 2010 when Payne, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson all tried out for the UK version of the X Factor. The boys rose to massive stardom and went on to sell 70 million records worldwide and land the hits "What Make You Beautiful," "Best Song Ever" and "Night Changes." Since Payne's death, all members of One Direction have mourned him.

Payne died on October 16 after he fell from a third-story balcony. Authorities arrived at the scene within seven minutes, but it was too late and Payne's body was found in the courtyard of the hotel. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his cause of death has gone on to be listed as a debilitating skull fracture.

At the time of his death, it was revealed that Payne had multiple substances in his system upon his tragic death.

Good Morning America reported that pink cocaine was in his system. This is recreational drug that typically is a mix of several drugs including methamphetamine, ketamine, MDMA and others. Other drugs in Payne's system were cocaine, benzodiazepine and crack. The outlet goes on to state that upon Payne's death an improvised aluminum pipe to ingest drugs was also found in his hotel room.