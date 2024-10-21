Liam Payne's Final Hours: Family Friend Claims Singer 'Could Have Been Saved'

Liam Payne's tragic final moments have come to light, revealing a series of missteps by hotel staff at CasaSur Palermo Hotel.

In a recent development reported by The Mail on Sunday, it has emerged that hotel staff should have called an ambulance when Payne collapsed in the lobby of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel instead of trying to return him to his room.

The 31-year-old former boy bander passed away after falling from his third-floor balcony on Wednesday. He was in the hotel lobby just before his death, where staff became concerned about his behavior and suspected he was drunk or on drugs.

In a transcript of the 911 call made by hotel staff, one manager described Payne as "off his head on drugs" and requested immediate help. The second call concerned his safety, citing the balcony in his room.

The manager, who has identified themselves only as Joe, said: "We really need you to send someone urgently due to the fact that... we're a BIT worried he might do something."

Payne "didn't want to die" and assured family and friends he would never take his own life, a family friend revealed to The Mail. The source said: "If an ambulance had been called when he collapsed in the hotel lobby instead of taking him back to his room...he would be alive today."

Investigators are examining reports that Payne was likely under the influence of a fast-acting drug that induces violent moods and behaviors.

Pictures taken in his hotel room showed white powder residue and smashed objects.

Payne was said to be in high spirits the morning he died after visiting with a family friend who had brought him cookies. However, prosecutors have not alleged he was dangerously intoxicated but instead he was "tipsy."

According to Mirror, witnesses say he had previously gone in between the lobby and outside a few times before falling, flailing around with apparent seizures.

The original report stated that Payne showed signs of distress before the hotel staff dialed in medical assistance and said they did not get why this happened.

"If Liam was convulsing why didn't the hotel call an ambulance immediately? That is what no one can understand. He never convulsed before. If he was that sick why did someone take him back to his room and leave him there alone, with an open door to the balcony?" the unnamed source said.

Tributes flooded in from fans mourning the singer as authorities investigate what they regard to be an "inconclusive death." Geoff Payne, Liam's father, is in Buenos Aires to prepare for his son's repatriation.

Ruth Gibbins, Liam's sister, posted heartbreaking words about her brother on Instagram, praising his talent and sense of humour. Like, "My mind is trying to keep up with what I am seeing.. Always amazed by you!!"

Fans and family members continue to search for answers following Liam Payne death investigation.