Liam Payne's Shocking Autopsy: What Is Pink Cocaine?

As new details slowly emerge regarding former One Direction member Liam Payne's sudden and tragic death, many are left with even more questions.

New toxicology results reveal that the singer had multiple substances in his system. According to Good Morning America, these substances include cocaine, benzodiazepine, crack, and pink cocaine.

Despite its name, pink cocaine does not actually contain any cocaine in it. According to the National Capital Poison Center, this vibrant pink powder is typically a cocktail of several drugs including ecstasy, ketamine, caffeine, and a psychedelic drug known as 2-CB, which was first developed to help treat sexual dysfunction and later removed due to safety concerns.

While pink cocaine is not addictive in nature, it's caught fire in many club scenes globally due to its hallucinogenic effects. Many users report feeling "openness, sociability, and euphoria." It's said to induce nausea and anxiety, as well as elevate body temperature and increase the heart rate. Its pink hue can come from colored dye or strawberry flavoring.

The tragic events that occurred while Payne was under the influence of the substance were no shock, as the NCPC warns that pink cocaine has impaired many involved in "physical and sexual assaults, as well as traumatic injuries." Long-term effects can include heart problems, behavioral changes, and addiction.

It's also worth noting that pink cocaine may be contaminated with drugs beyond those mentioned, which makes it difficult to anticipate one's reaction. Opioids, bath salts, and other hallucinogens have also been found in pink cocaine samples.

Payne's autopsy is still not complete despite the toxicology results, though the report supports theories that he may have been unconscious when he fell.