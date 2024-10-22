Thom Yorke Shuts Down Radiohead Comeback Rumors with Unfiltered Response

Despite fans' curiosity about the future of Radiohead, Thom Yorke remains unfazed by their demand for a return.

The 56-year-old Brit has been fielding questions about the hiatus of the "Creep" hitmakers.

In a recent interview with Australia's Double J, Yorke said, "I am not aware of it and don't really give a flying f---."

The rock star pointed out that Radiohead is not his primary focus, expressing that he and his fellow band members, Colin Greenwood, Jonny Greenwood, Ed O'Brien, and Philip Selway, believe they have deserved the opportunity to concentrate on their endeavors.

"No offence to anyone and ... thanks for caring," he said. "But I think we've earned the right to do what makes sense to us without having to explain ourselves or be answerable to anyone else's historical idea of what we should be doing."

Yorke seems to be enjoying his role in The Smile, a collaborative venture with Greenwood, and Tom Skinner from Sons of Kemet on drums.

The Smile made a successful comeback this month with the release of "Cutouts," marking the trio's second album of the year and their third in three years.

The band's consistent productivity has sparked speculation among Radiohead fans that the latter band might take a backseat as Yorke and Greenwood dedicate more time to The Smile.

The notion solidified as Greenwood disclosed a lack of scheduled activities for Radiohead in 2025, attributing it to "lots of individual projects going on at the moment."

Since releasing their 2016 album "A Moon Shaped Pool," Radiohead members have been busy with various side projects, including The Smile.

Greenwood has been actively composing music for films and garnering acclaim with Oscar nominations. Colin Greenwood, the band's bassist, released a photography book titled "How to Disappear: A Photographic Portrait of Radiohead," and is currently on tour with Nick Cave.

Additionally, O'Brien and Selway ventured into solo projects through the release of their albums.

This comes amid Greenwood's revelation that he and the rest of Radiohead "did some rehearsals."

He told NME, "We did some rehearsals about two months ago in London, just to play the old songs, and it was really fun, had a really good time."

In response to Double J's question about the rehearsals and their energizing effect, Yorke offered a somewhat enigmatic reply, saying, "Yeeessss. I don't think I have anything to add to that."