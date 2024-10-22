Radiohead, Robert Smith and More Rally Against 'Unlicensed Use of Creative Work' in AI Training with Bold Statement

Radiohead, Robert Smith and Billy Bragg are all among the artists set to take a stand against AI.

The artists are taking a stand against the form of technology and they do not want their work used to be used with AI training without their consent.

According to The Washington Post, Radiohead, Robert Smith and Billy Bragg are among more than 10,500 actors, musicians, and authors who've signed an open letter protesting "the unlicensed use of creative works for training generative AI."

"The unlicensed use of creative works for training generative AI is a major, unjust threat to the livelihoods of the people behind those works, and must not be permitted," the full statement read.

Several other musician and stars have signed the petition, including ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus, AURORA, actors Julianne Moore, Kevin Bacon, Kate McKinnon and more.

This is not the first time that Hollywood has taken a stand against the use of AI and its increasing presence in entertainment.

In April, Billie Eilish, Jason Isbell and more signed an open letter that warned against the creation of AI in music and the process of creating music.

"The assault on human creativity must be stopped. We must protect against the predatory use of AI to steal professional artists' voices and likenesses, violate creators' rights, and destroy the music ecosystem," the letter read, according to Stereogum.

Another musician to call out AI was Megan Thee Stallion who called out the deepfakes of her and an intimate tape.

"It's really sick how y'all go out of the way to hurt me when you see me winning. Y'all going too far, Fake ass s---. Just know today was your last day playing with me and I mean it," she said after the fake video made its rounds.

FKA Twigs was another artist to take a stand against AI and even appeared at Senate hearing where she argued for regulating AI.

"I am here because my music, my dancing, my acting, the way that my body moves in front of a camera and the way that my voice resonates through a microphone is not by chance; they are essential reflections of who I am. My art is the canvas on which I paint my identity and the sustaining foundation of my livelihood. It is the essence of my being. Yet this is under threat," she said via People.

"By protecting artists with legislation at such a momentous moment in our history we are protecting a five-year-old child in the future from having their voice, likeness and identity taken and used as a commodity without prior consent, attribution or compensation. I stand before you today because you have it in your power to help protect artists and their work from the dangers of exploitation and theft inherent in this technology if it remains unchecked," she added.