Katy Perry Says Radiohead Invited Her Backstage When She Was 13: 'My Dad Said Hell No'

Katy Perry's dad once shot down the singer's request to meet Radiohead backstage when she was a teenager.

Perry is set to embark on her Lifetimes tour and she made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she dished about some of the past tours that she has attended. During the conversation, Perry discussed attending a Radiohead concert that landed her in some hot water with her dad. She said that the band was her first "real" concert.

"The one that made the most impression was going to see Radiohead with my best friend at the time," Perry shared.

She then revealed that she was actually invited backstage, but her dad was not having any of it.

"I was 13, I looked 18, and they invited me backstage and my dad was like, 'Hell no,'" she recalled.

Kimmel asked for some clarification on the details surrounding the event, including if Perry's dad was at the concert with her.

"No, he was just giving us a ride," Perry explained. "I called him after the show and I said, 'They want us to come backstage.' He said, 'I'll be right there!' No way, José!"

Perry shrugged off the situation and laughed.

"It was good, and then I went back to eighth grade or something after that," the singer furthered.

Perry had a religious upbringing with her first album, under the name Katheryn Hudson, being a Christian album released in the early 2000s. Growing up, her parents prohibited her from listening to secular music. Additionally, her parents were Pentecostal pastors and evangelical ministers for nearly four decades.

Since the incident, Perry has met Thom Yorke, but she didn't bring it up to him.

"No, I think when I've seen him, I've just frozen because he's just incredible," she shared.

Perry did mention Radiohead in the lyrics to her hit song "The One That Got Away," when she sang "Summer after high school when we first met / We make out in your Mustang to Radiohead / And on my 18th birthday we got matching tattoos."

The Lifetimes tour is the fifth concert tour from Perry and it will conclude in November 2025. Along the way she is set to make stops in several major cities such as New York City, Mexico City, Glasgow and Paris.

The tour is in support of her most recent alum 143, which was a commercial and critical failure.