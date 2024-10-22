Rachel Zegler Slams Those Overinvested in Taylor Swift's Life: 'Touch Some Grass'

Rachel Zegler is taking a stand against those who have harsh words for Taylor Swift as well as those trying to dissect her life.

In a new interview published on October 22, Zegler defends Swift from those trying to pry into her life and to pick out every detail.

"Why is Taylor Swift XYZ? You don't know her. It's so [wild] that you're talking like that, because you don't know her. I don't know her, and that's why I'm not on the internet going, 'But actually, I think that she's actually conniving in this and her relationship isn't real,'" she told Teen Vogue.

She went on to tell critics they should do other things like "kiss a girl" instead of worrying about what Swift is doing.

"You don't know this person. Spend your time learning a craft. Touch some grass. Kiss a girl, do something," Zegler added.

Swift has long been the subject of harsh criticism over her career with many new think pieces on Swift and her influence being released regularly. Vox reports that some of the criticism labeled against Swift has to do with her being an ultra-successful pop star in the same vein as Madonna or Britney Spears.

They also argued that while she presents herself as the underdog in the music industry, she is on top of her game and one of the most successful singers.

However, there are fans that take the love for Swift a bit too far and a video posted to X showed that a group of people lingering on the sidewalk outside Swift's building in New York City.

taylor swift should be allowed to slap at least 20 people a day pic.twitter.com/Euqw6TRZv4 — sarah⸆⸉ (@scarletttmaroon) October 13, 2024

This caused some discourse in the comments section with some people saying that this is the price of fame for Swift while others defended her and said that it was way too far.

The price of fame — rebecca perez (@snoopette4ever) October 13, 2024

"This is so creepy and weird, treating her like a circus animal! Stop this weird behaviour!!" one comment reads.