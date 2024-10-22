Shakira Crushes Taylor Swift's Stadium Record as World Tour Demand Soars

Shakira has set a new record on her upcoming world tour by surpassing one of Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour milestones.

At 47, she's made history as the first female artist to sell out five consecutive shows at the GNP Seguros stadium in Mexico City, which holds up to 65,000 fans, according to Marca.

Her eagerly awaited "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" world tour has sparked an incredible demand for tickets, prompting her to push back the North American dates to switch from arenas to larger stadiums.

Translated as "Women No Longer Cry," the world tour title, which is the same as her latest album, gained immense popularity globally. It topped the charts on both Billboard's Latin Pop Albums chart and its Top Latin Albums chart.

In response to demand, the mom-of-two surprised fans by adding a fifth sold-out show at the stadium, bringing the total to five record-breaking performances.

The tour will feature Shakira's commitment to ambitious production which has state-of-the-art technology to deliver an unforgettable experience for the fans.

The success of her latest single, "Soltera," shows her enduring impact in the music industry. Within just one day of its release, the music video garnered 4.5 million views, which has since soared to over 13 million, setting new records.

Amid Shakira's recent achievement, it has been reported that she expressed interest in teaming up with Swift early this year, saying, "Taylor would be a luxury."

Meanwhile, at the 2023 MTV VMAs performance of Shakira's "Whenever, Wherever," all eyes were on the stage until the camera panned to show Swift in the audience, dancing and singing with sheer joy.

Shakira later shared a video of Swift's dance on her Instagram, describing it as a "real treat."

Shakira's "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" world tour will in start in Rio de Janeiro in February 2025.