Taylor Swift Channels Boyfriend Travis Kelce in Yellow Sweatshirt Before Kicking Off Final 'Eras Tour' Leg

Taylor Swift had a twinning moment with boyfriend Travis Kelce in a recent promo for the final leg of her "The Eras Tour."

The pop sensation recently took to social media to mark the resumption of her global tour, which will conclude this December.

In a new Instagram post, Swift is seen rocking a yellow crewneck sweatshirt similar to the one the NFL player donned in a recent episode of his "New Heights" podcast. She also sported light-wash wide-leg jeans, brown oval-shaped Marquee Rox sunglasses and a pair of $900 Isola sandals by Louis Vuitton.

The "Cruel Summer" hitmaker also wore her signature red lips as she explored Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, the venue of her kick-off concert for the final leg of her tour, with her gray cat, Olivia Benson.

Previously, Kelce wore a similar color sweatshirt from Ralph Lauren that retails at $168. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end also had a black Midnight Rodeo trucker hat in his podcast appearance, as per the Daily Mail.

This wouldn't be the first time for Swift to take style inspiration from her beau. During the times she attended his NFL games, she would often wear his team's colors — red, white, and yellow — as she cheered him on.

Unfortunately, Kelce wouldn't be able to make it to Swift's Miami show on Friday due to his NFL duties.

However, sources claimed that Kelce's family, including his brother Jason and mother Donna, will be the ones to show up at the concert instead.