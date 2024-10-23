Jennifer Lopez's Ex-Husband Ojani Noa Claims Diddy Played a Role in Their Divorce

Ojani Noa shed light on the reasons behind his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, pointing a finger at Sean "Diddy" Combs for their split.

"Diddy played a role in the breakdown of our relationship," Noa openly told Despierta America.

He also shared details about his connection and showed compassion for Ben Affleck, with whom he shares a similar experience in the aftermath of Lopez and Affleck's split.

Ojani has also spoken out about their past legal disputes and claimed that it started at the time that Lopez started seeing Diddy, claiming that the "Get Right" singer cheated on him.

Lopez's first husband said, according to Marca, "When Sony came and paid her the millions she got, there was Puffy, who was going to be one of the producers of several tracks on the first album On The 6. That's where the cheating, the lies, the separation started."

"I was in Los Angeles opening my restaurant and she was between Miami and New York working on the album. When I could, I would go to be with her. There, in that distance, in that separation, was where the cheating started."

Noa claimed the "On the Floor" singer also hindered his career advancement in several ways, and he continues to be haunted by memories of their unsuccessful marriage.

"I would ask Jennifer: what did I do to you so that you have taken me to court, you have accused me, you have lied, you have created false things about me and you have called several companies to throw me out and different television networks not to give me work."

He continued, "Why, if I have not done anything to you? Let her tell the truth, let her tell everything that happened."

The fitness trainer also reflected on their marriage, claiming that Lopez ended things when she felt he had served his purpose.

In an interview last month, he told the Daily Mail, "I was the first, the pioneer. I was there at the beginning of her career supporting her, ­dealing with her anxieties and insecurities."

"I was a really good husband because I believe in marriage. When we divorced, I was heartbroken. I feel when she got what she wanted, I was no longer needed."

"It was so great, but at the same time so sad because we kind of knew it was the end of the road."