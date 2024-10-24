'Liam Payne's Final Days': ABC's Controversial Special Sparks Backlash Amid Grieving Fans

Fans of One Direction alum Liam Payne exploded with rage over a proposed TV special titled "Liam Payne's Final Days," slated to air Oct 24 on ABC "Nightline" for Hulu.

ABC News Studios produced the special, billed: "Drugs, a trashed hotel room and a deadly fall: The tragic death of One Direction's Liam Payne."

The special will be made available eight days after 31-year-old Payne died following injuries suffered when he fell from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires. It comes as families and friends still grieve his passing, with the circumstances surrounding it still being looked into.

Critics took to social media to express their disgust after news outlet Variety tweeted that the special would stream on Thursday night, asking why this was necessary while the Payne family has yet to have time enough to grieve.

'Liam Payne's Final Days' Special From ABC's 'Nightline' Set at Hulu https://t.co/fr6s65g7nL — Variety (@Variety) October 23, 2024

One user said, "Yikes, I hate this," and another added, "Are people going to drag ABC for doing this? But dang it, the old homophobes at CBS really turned over."

More commenters were like: "I don't even think the family buried this man yet" and "Very tasteless. The funeral has still not been held."

According to Variety, some of the other people appearing on the special are fellow X Factor contestant Mary Byrne and a few ABC News contributors. The series will feature conversations with people in Payne's life and "take a deep dive into the foundations of fame, fortune, and celebrity culture."

Famous as a member of One Direction, Payne was used to discussing mental health and addiction. Vigils have taken place around the world in tribute to the singer since his death on Oct 16.

Preliminary toxicology results show that Payne had multiple drugs in his system when he died, but final results aren't expected for several more weeks.

Outside of this, a petition demanding the introduction of legislation to protect the mental health of artists in the entertainment business has received close to 40,000 signatures as inquiries continue.