Liam Payne Spoke of Major Future Plans in Buenos Aires Just Hours Before Tragic Death

Liam Payne shared his major plans with a One Direction fan hours before his tragic death.

Diana Gauna had the opportunity to meet and converse with her idol in a hotel lobby around 3 PM, just before Payne fell from the balcony of his third-floor hotel room on October 16.

She denied that the "Strip That Down" singer was intoxicated during their conversation, saying, "Contrary to what has been circulating on social platforms, Liam appeared well and was far from being intoxicated or confrontational."

Gauna also revealed Payne wanted to do something big in the city, saying, "He engaged with us, engaging in lengthy conversations about his adventures in Buenos Aires, the sights he had visited, and his aspirations for future explorations."

"He said he loved the city and would like to buy a home here, that he loved the countryside around Buenos Aires."

"Liam also told us during the conversation that he'd been to the countryside with his girlfriend, that on Sunday morning at about 7 am, they'd gone out running together. He told us he was really enjoying Buenos Aires."

Buenos Aires Security Ministry communications director Pablo Policicchio confirmed that Liam Payne “jumped” to his death.



RIP Liam 🕊️ 🕯️



The final photo of Liam Payne & inside his tragic hotel room



And if we feel like we can't breathe, imagine Niall, Harry, Louis & Zayn Malik pic.twitter.com/aSvCZEcebE — sumit (@sumit45678901) October 17, 2024

While staying at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel, Gauna recalled: "[seeing] strange movements and a police patrol car and fire engine turned up."

"I never thought it was Liam because I had seen him just over an hour earlier, and he seemed okay. Finding out someone is dead that you've just seen was really shocking," she added.

"He was my idol. Liam spoke a lot about mental health and in his songs told us we are never alone. This is all very hard. As fans we are in a lot of pain."

Prosecutors recently confirmed that their investigation into Payne's death has not revealed any indications of third-party involvement. Despite this, they are actively pursuing further leads to find the truth.

Reports from Argentine media suggest that traces of cocaine were discovered in the former reality star's system at the time of his death. Preliminary autopsy results revealed the presence of an illegal substance. "Pink cocaine" has been discovered in Payne's system, which reportedly includes a mix of six different drugs.