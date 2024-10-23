Forensic investigators are looking at whether former One Direction singer Liam Payne fell victim to high-purity drugs before he died last week.

The 31-year-old fell from a third-floor balcony at the Hotel CasaSur Palermo in Buenos Aires.

Mirror reported that according to the news portal Infobae, a prestigious source in Argentina, traces of cocaine were discovered in Payne's body. But tests on white powder found in his hotel room have returned negative.

Partial autopsy results show crack cocaine & benzodiazepine, and unconfirmed U.S. reports say that a triad of street-injective drugs, such as designer narcotic pink cocaine (which can be anything to MDMA or methamphetamine), including ketamine, is almost always found in dead bodies with crack cocaine & benzodiazepine were present during the arterial toxicology exam.

Police recovered clonazepam, a seizure and anxiety-controlling benzodiazepine, from Payne's suite after executing a search warrant, sources said.

Based on the singer's state of unawareness of the local drug recycled supply, it could have led to a further "substance-induced," "semi-conscious" or "unconscious," condition at the moment before his fatal tumble, said Fernando Cardini, forensic toxicologist.

"There was a situation in which a person consumed drugs, but being in a different country, perhaps it didn't have the same concentration of drug that he bought. " Cardini explained on Argentine television. "Perhaps that got the better of him," he added.

Liam Payne's Post-Mortem

An initial post-mortem examination found that Payne died having sustained several trauma injuries causing internal and external bleeding, inclusive of a skull fracture.

Investigators are treating it as an "inconclusive death," noting there were no defensive wounds on the body before it fell, according to authorities. At this time, investigators do not believe anyone else was involved.

Prosecutors inspected three members of hotel staff and two women described as prostitutes who were with Payne hours earlier.

Taxi drivers from street teams have started to call for questioning. Hotel management was concerned about Payne not long before when witnesses reported unusual behavior, and they called emergency services.

A hotel manager reportedly told a 911 dispatcher Payne was "off his head on drugs" and feared for his safety. The manager said: "we need you to send someone urgently because, well, I don't know if the guest's life is in danger. They must be in a room that has a balcony. And well, we're a little bit worried he'll do something, that he'll put his life at risk."

Payne arrived in Argentina on September 30, where he was said to be confined to prolonging his stay over problems renewing his U.S. visa.

His partner, Kate Cassidy, fled the Argentine capital shortly before he died.

While the investigation is ongoing, friends and fans remember the late singer, a proud father to his 7-year-old son Bear.