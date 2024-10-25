Liam Payne's Tragic Irony: Ranked 'Falling to Death' as One of the Worst Ways to Die Weeks Before Fatal Fall

Liam Payne listed the most terrifying methods of death in a haunting video released just weeks before his tragic fall.

The former One Direction member discussed the fear of falling to his death in the TikTok video, alongside his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, which she posted on her page back in August.

At the beginning of the video, Cassidy and Payne joined forces to evaluate the most unfavorable ways to meet one's demise. They assessed scenarios, such as succumbing to flames, being struck by a vehicle, dying from natural causes, and more.

They agreed that a failed parachute descent and falling to your death would be among the most harrowing ways to face death. On the scale of grim deaths, Payne classified it as a "four," prompting Cassidy to exclaim, "That's terrifying!" then the "Strip That Down" singer responded, "Nah, but you're out."

In the comments section of the video, one person said, "This did not age well... Liam ranked 'parachute doesn't open' aka falling to death as a 4..."

Another responded, "And 4s was a symbolic number to them he wrote it on there anniversary day and she wrote 444 on her IG story statement about his death."

A third wrote, "Subtle foreshadowing," and a fourth commented, "Who wud have thought this discussion would become relevant- makes u shudder!"

This comes amid the ongoing investigations to his death as authorities in Buenos Aires are reportedly focusing on a Dove soap box discovered in Payne's messy hotel room as a potential clue to identifying the person responsible for supplying drugs to him before his death.

According to information obtained by TMZ, Argentine officials suspect that a soapbox was used in a secret operation to deliver illicit substances to Payne, who was struggling with a serious drug dependency during that period.

Recently, a source disclosed to People magazine that investigators were looking into allegations that a staff member at the CasaSur Palermo hotel was involved in providing the drugs.

There are also claims that law enforcement possesses supporting evidence indicating potential drug distribution activities. The possibility of an indictment in the near future is being considered.

No suspect has been identified at this stage, and no charges have been officially brought forth. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Payne passed away on October 16 following a fatal fall from a third-story balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.