Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Could Be Entitled to a Share of His $32M Fortune Despite Not Being His Wife

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy could still secure a slice of the late singer's $30 million fortune, even though she isn't legally married to the singer.

The former One Direction star died in October 2024 after falling off a balcony in Buenos Aires. He died without a will, but based on UK law, his assets will go to his eight-year-old son Bear from his relationship with singer Cheryl Tweedy.

Payne had a gross estate of $35.6 million, according to court papers, which included a net worth of $30.3 million after liabilities and fees.

Cassidy doesn't have the right to inherit the assets outright. Still, legal experts argue that she could claim "reasonable financial provision" under the UK's Inheritance (Provision for Family and Dependents) Act 1975 — if she can prove that she was financially dependent on Payne at the time of his death.

"As an unmarried partner, Kate has no automatic entitlement to inherit anything, regardless of how long they were together or whether he supported her financially," said Kathryn Tunbridge, a solicitor with Kent-based law firm Furley Page, who spoke to The UK Sun.

Under the Inheritance (Provision for Property) Act, if somebody was dependent on the deceased at the time of death, they might be able to claim a reasonable financial provision from the estate.

"However, bringing such a claim requires evidence and is often emotionally and financially draining," the expert added.

The 26-year-old New Jersey-born model and influencer, said to have had a $25,000 monthly allowance from Payne, lived with him in South Florida before moving to London following his death. She has not publicly denied reports that she has had access to Payne's credit card as well.

Clues Of Future Marriage May Influence Potential Claim

While they were never engaged, there were signs the couple was planning for a long-term future together. After Payne's death, authorities found several handwritten notes, one of which allegedly contained the line, "Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged and 2gether 4ever 444."

Payne's pal, Rogelio "Roger" Nores, also revealed the singer had asked him to be the best man at his wedding just a few days before his death.

Despite these claims, Tunbridge pointed out that when it comes to romantic gestures, a handwritten note does not have much legal weight behind it.

"Unfortunately, such a note carries no legal standing in the eyes of the law," she said.

"Liam Payne's death is a tragedy. But it also serves as a powerful reminder of how important it is to plan ahead—particularly for unmarried couples. Without a will, even deeply held intentions can go unfulfilled, and those closest to you may be left with nothing."

To bring a claim, Cassidy would need to act within six months of the issuance of a Grant of Letters of Administration, which legally appoints administrators—in this case, Cheryl Tweedy and music lawyer Richard Bray—to manage Payne's estate.

Cassidy Unlikely To Pursue A Claim, Friends Say

Cassidy has the right to investigate her options, but she's unlikely to contest the inheritance. Friends say she feels Bear should inherit Payne's entire fortune.

"It was never about the money for Kate," a close friend told the Daily Mail. "She loved Liam through thick and thin, and she wouldn't have it any other way than Bear being the main beneficiary from his father's will."

And the same friend said Cassidy, who makes a living from social media partnerships, is financially independent.

"She doesn't have the money that Liam had, of course, but she's not broke."