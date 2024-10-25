Cyndi Lauper Endorses Kamala Harris in Passionate TikTok: 'I Don't Want to Be a Second-Class Citizen Anymore'

Cyndi Lauper is making her support for Kamala Harris known. In a TikTok video, the iconic singer says she's voting for Harris in the upcoming presidential election to defeat Donald Trump and expressed concern over women's rights.

"She's a woman and she's gonna understand that I don't want to be a second-class citizen anymore," she says in the video. "I wanna see a woman in the White House."

Lauper says that women currently have no equality and that she's worried about the future.

"We're not even able to say whether we wanna have a kid or not," she says. "I don't have to worry about that anymore but I do have to worry about the fact that my nieces and whoever comes later is gonna be second class, will be told about our bodies and what we're to do with them because, for the good. For the good of whom? Men aren't told what they're gonna do. I want equality -- real equality."

The singer calls the fight over women's reproductive rights "creepy."

"That's not small government, that's dictatorship and I don't want that," she says.

Lauper is the latest celebrity to publicly endorse Harris in the upcoming presidential election. Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, Eminem, Billie Eilish and more have come out in support of Harris. In a rally on Thursday in Atlanta, Springsteen slammed Trump, calling him " an American tyrant."

"He does not understand this country, its history, or what it means to be deeply American," Springsteen said to the crowd. "I want a president who reveres the Constitution, who does not threaten but wants to protect and guide our great democracy, who believes in the rule of law and the peaceful transfer of power, who will fight for a woman's right to choose, and who wants to create a middle class economy that will serve all our citizens. There is only one candidate in this election who holds those principles."