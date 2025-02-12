Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Announces 2025 Nominees: Mariah Carey, Phish, Outkast and More

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation on Wednesday released the list of performer nominees for induction in 2025, and the list includes eight first-time nominees and two bands that recently reunited after breaking up.

Bad Company, The Black Crowes, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Billy Idol, Maná, Outkast, and Phish were all nominated for the first time. Remaining nominees include Mariah Carey, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, Oasis, Soundgarden and The White Stripes.

"These remarkable Nominees have each created their own musical style and attitude, impacting generations of music lovers and contributing to the ever-evolving sounds and continued growth of rock & roll," John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement.

To narrow the list, ballots will be sent to a voting panel of more than 1,200 artists, historians, and music industry professionals worldwide. The voting criteria include "an artist's impact on music culture, influence on other musicians that have followed, as well as the scope and longevity of their career and body of work."

By those measures, several names on the list fit the bill, including Chubby Checker for his impact and influence popularizing numerous dance moves, and Mariah Carey, who along with being the Queen of Christmas for more than 30 years, has a total of 19 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1s.

Two sets of famously feuding brothers who recently reunited are on the list: Noel and Liam Gallagher of Oasis and Chris and Rich Robinson of the Black Crowes.

Once the voting is complete, the 2025 Performer Inductees will be revealed in late April, along with Inductees entering the Hall under three special committee categories: Musical Influence, Musical Excellence, and the Ahmet Ertegun Non-Performer Award.

The 2025 Induction Ceremony will be held in Los Angeles in the fall, with the exact date yet to be announced.

-- With reporting by TMX