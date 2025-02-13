Oasis' Liam Gallagher Mocks Rock and Roll Hall of Fame With Vulgar Slur After Band's Nomination

Oasis member Liam Gallagher is not pleased with his nomination for the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In a post shared to X by an account that goes by Oasis Mania, they shared that the band had been nominated at the ceremony and offered a link to vote.

"Oasis among Rock & Roll 'Hall of Fame' nominees for 2025 Vote here," the post reads.

However, Gallagher saw this and gave his own response on the social media platform with an offensive slur directed toward the organization.

"RNR hall of fame is for W--KERS," he wrote.

RNR hall of fame is for WANKERS — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 12, 2025

In the comments section, a fan asked the singer what he would do if he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year, with Gallagher offering his own take on the situation.

"Obv go and say it's the best thing EVER," he responded.

Obv go and say it’s the best thing EVER — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 12, 2025

On Feb. 12, the 2025 list of nominees for this year's class were announced with many notable names making the list. Mariah Carey, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Billy Idol, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, Maná, OutKast, Phish, Soundgarden, The White Stripes, Oasis and Bad Company and The Black Crowes were all nominated.

Notably, it is the second time that Oasis has been nominated to be inducted into the prestigious institution, their first being in 2024. Gallagher called out the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2024.

"As much as I love Mariah Carey and all that, I want to say: do me a favor and (expletive) off. It's like putting me in the rap hall of fame, and I don't want to be part of anything that mentally disturbed. Besides, I've done more for rock'n'roll than half of them clowns on that board, so it's all a load of bollocks," he told The Times.

"These remarkable Nominees have each created their own musical style and attitude impacting generations of music lovers and contributing to the ever evolving sounds and continued growth of rock & roll," a press release from John Skyes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation read.

Last year's inductees into the institution include Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang, Ozzy Osbourne and A Tribe Called Quest.

Meanwhile, Oasis is set to hit the road this year as part of a reunion trek that could make them a serious amount go money. According to The Sun. the reunion tour could bring in $65,000,000 from the tour and the total gross for the tour could be $523,000,000.