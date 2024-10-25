Diddy's Alleged Freak-Off After 2005 MTV VMAs Described in Disturbing Detail: Report

Many of Diddy's alleged "freak-offs" -- wild sex orgies including drugs and minors that federal prosecutors say sometimes involved women who were threatened or coerced to perform grueling sex acts -- would happen during the same night as his star-studded events, according to a new report.

The Post reports that they have viewed clips from a few of the parties, with one of the alleged orgies following his 2005 MTV VMAs afterparty, one of the hottest events of the night. Tapes reportedly show Diddy rubbing elbows with stars like Eva Longoria, Quincy Jones, Paris Hilton, and Fergie, but there is no evidence that the attendees of this star-studded VMAs after-party were aware of the alleged sex escapades to follow.

In the footage, The Post reports that the event moved from Miami's Space nightclub to Diddy's mansion. From there, the night's festivities escalate to a raucous sex party.

According to the report, Diddy is the only celebrity left, wearing the same "God is the Greatest" t-shirt he was photographed in during the VMAs afterparty. According to the report, he is seen surrounded by a cast of young men and women in various states of undress. Many are allegedly engaging in varying levels of sex acts, such as "a couple having loud sex on a table as a group of well-dressed people stood around."

The Post notes that there is also footage where Diddy is seen seemingly having sex with a much younger male A-list star, a video that has allegedly been shopped around to multiple news outlets by different sellers.

Diddy has been charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution and has pleaded not guilty. As more disturbing details and civil suits from alleged victims emerge, he maintains his innocence.