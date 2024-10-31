Why Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' Remains the Gold Standard in Music Video Production

Michael Jackson's iconic "Thriller" music video from 1983 has recently hit a major milestone of one billion views on YouTube.

This latest achievement joins the King of Pop's other hits with over a billion views, such as "Beat It," "They Don't Care About Us," and "Billie Jean."

In the music video, we see Jackson immersed in a spine-chilling movie with his companion. A sudden eerie transformation under the full moon unfolds, followed by a dance routine choreographed by Michael Peters.

Jackson effortlessly moves in sync with other supernatural beings and zombies.

Because of the latest billion-view achievement, let's explore interesting tidbits about the iconic music video and the reasons behind its enduring status as a benchmark in music video production.

1. At the start of the video, Jackson felt compelled to make a disclaimer denying any association with the occult due to his adherence to the Jehovah's Witness faith during that period.

2. The influence of the "Thriller" music video extended far into the home video market, leaving a lasting impact. A critical factor in this influence was the availability of the documentary "Making Michael Jackson's Thriller" for direct purchase at an affordable price, digressing from the rental-centric model of the era. The unique strategy played a major role in driving the surge of VCR sales during the 1980s.

3. The same year "Thriller" was released, the music video also graced the screens of a Westwood Theater for a week, meeting the criteria for an Oscar nomination.

4. Following the music video's popularity, a Hollywood studio went on to develop a full-length movie based on the song "Billie Jean." (In a separate instance in 1985, actress Helen Slater took on the lead role in the coming-of-age film 'The Legend of Billie Jean,' which bears no relation to this project.)

5. Amid the "Thriller" era, the transformations in Jackson's appearance due to plastic surgery became more apparent. Jackson's makeup team's challenges due to his multiple nose surgeries reflect a level of care and effort required to present Jackson's desired appearance on screen.

6. MTV aired the 14-minute "Thriller" video twice every hour during the peak of its fame.

7. In Mexico in 2009, 13,597 people came together to perform the "Thriller" zombie dance, breaking the Guinness World Record for the largest group to participate in such a dance.

8. When talking about what inspired "Thriller" and its massive success, music video director John Landis shared that the whole project began with Jackson's playful wish to become a monster. He laughed off the idea that there was any big strategy behind the music video, even poking fun at the notion of a Harvard Business School course dedicated to "Thriller."

9. The premiere of "Thriller" drew an impressive roster of A-list celebrities such as Diana Ross, Warren Beatty, Prince, Eddie Murphy.

10. Jackson was hands-on during the editing process for "Thriller." He often burned the midnight oil, working closely with director John Landis and editor Ryan Folsey to get every detail just right.

11. The music icon wanted "Thriller" to be creepy but not terrifying, aiming for a Disney-like fantasy where elements of horror were softened with humor.

12. Landis emphasized the importance of Jackson interacting with a female character, something Jackson hadn't done in his other videos. This approach aimed to show a more relatable and masculine side of Jackson for fans.

13. The singer's childhood fears, especially the time his dad scared him with a mask, reportedly influenced the horror vibe of the "Thriller" video, adding a personal touch to his performance.

14. The "Thriller" music video also made history by being the first music video inducted into the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.

15. "Thriller" was a game-changer for Black artists on MTV, helping to break down barriers in a network that had faced criticism for its lack of diversity in programming.