Paris Jackson Gets Emotional in Public Weeks After Honoring Late Father Michael Jackson

Paris Jackson was spotted wiping away tears during a quiet solo walk in Malibu, California, on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old model and singer appeared visibly upset as she wiped away tears, just weeks after remembering her late father, Michael Jackson, on the anniversary of his death.

Dressed in a brown crop top, tan bike shorts, and sneakers, Paris looked casual with her hair pulled into a messy ponytail and no makeup.

The emotional sighting sparked concern among fans, as she seemed deeply affected during the solo outing.

Her emotional moment comes after a tough summer filled with personal challenges and pressure from the public eye.

On June 25, which marked 16 years since Michael Jackson's passing, Paris took the stage as part of her tour with rock bands Incubus and Manchester Orchestra, PageSix said.

Some fans criticized her for working on the same day her father died in 2009.

Paris Jackson bursting into tears during a solo walk pic.twitter.com/As9E3WYLNI — favs pop culture (@favspopculture) July 23, 2025

Paris Jackson Responds to Backlash Over June 25 Tour Date

Paris responded to the backlash in a heartfelt Instagram Story. "So people are mad again," she explained.

"One of the tour dates happens to be June 25, which is a very negative anniversary for me and my family."

She added that she didn't choose the date because she isn't headlining the tour and thanked the bands for including her.

"This feels like they're doing me a favor by bringing me out on tour," she said. "So, I'm gonna tell them, 'Sorry, we can't perform on this date?' F–k you."

The performance in Nashville, Tennessee, marked an emotional moment for Paris, who lost her father when she was just 11 years old.

Michael Jackson passed away at the age of 50 due to an accidental overdose of prescription medication.

In recent weeks, Paris has also shown signs of strain in her personal life. According to DailyMail, she was spotted last month during a tense moment with her fiancé, musician Justin Long, who comforted her as she appeared overwhelmed.

Still, the couple seems strong, with Paris recently sharing happy photos of them enjoying time together in California.

"It's been a hell of a summer so far," Paris wrote in a July 18 Instagram post, expressing gratitude for her time on tour and the support from fans.