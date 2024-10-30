Nicky Jam Withdraws Trump Endorsement: 'Puerto Rico Deserves Respect'

Nicky Jam is walking back his support of Donald Trump following racist remarks made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe about Puerto Rico and Latinos during a rally over the weekend.

Nicky took to his Instagram video to announce his withdrawn support from Trump as well as to say that he will not be getting into politics anytime soon.

"The reason I supported Donald Trump is because I believed it was what's best for the economy in the United States, where a lot of Latinos live... a lot of immigrants that are suffering over the state of the economy," he said.

"With [Trump] being a businessman, I felt it was the right move," Nicky added.

In the video, Nicky goes on to state that he "never in his life" thought that a month later, "a comedian would appear to criticize and talk badly about my [Puerto Rico]."

"That's why I'm renouncing my support for Donald Trump and stepping away from any political conversation. Puerto Rico deserves respect," Nicky shared.

Hinchcliffe was a speaker at Trump's rally on Oct. 27 when Trump appeared at Madison Square Garden in New York City. During his time there, Hinchcliffe made insulting comments about Puerto Rico and compared it to "garbage."

"There's literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it's called Puerto Rico," he said.

The comment has seen a ton of backlash and other music superstars have since come out to speak out about the comments, including Bad Bunny and Ricky Martin.

Previously, Nicky appeared at a Trump rally after first being misgendered by Trump. At the rally, Trump referred to Nicky as a "hot" woman.

"Latin music superstar Nicky Jam. Do you know Nicky? She's hot!" Trump said at the time.

The Latin music superstar has not commented on that incident and remained quiet about his political stance until his recent post.