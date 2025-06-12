50 Cent Uses AI to Mock Elon Musk's Rift With Donald Trump

Rapper 50 Cent is stirring the pot once again, this time using artificial intelligence to poke fun at the very public feud between Elon Musk and former President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, June 10, 50 Cent posted two AI-generated images to Instagram showing him in fake conversations with both Trump and Musk.

In the first image, 50 Cent is pictured on a golf course alongside former President Donald Trump, adding to the buzz around his recent posts.

The caption reads, "So what happened with Elon, heard he let some punk punch him in the face." This joke refers to Musk's recent explanation that his eye injury came from roughhousing with his 5-year-old son, Billboard said.

In a second AI image, 50 Cent is sitting next to Musk on a private jet. "Hey man I think you should talk to Donald. I know you don't give a f—, but he really don't give a f—," he wrote in the caption.

The post has since gone viral, adding more heat to the already tense situation between Musk and Trump.

The feud between Musk and Trump exploded earlier in June after Musk criticized Trump's approval of a tax bill that reduces electric vehicle credits, a move that could hurt Tesla.

Musk later escalated things by posting on X that Trump was tied to Jeffrey Epstein, saying, "@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files... Have a nice day, DJT!"

50 Cent trying to give Elon advice after Elon apologized for dissing Trump pic.twitter.com/EQOKl9UBbt — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) June 11, 2025

50 Cent Trolls Diddy, Shares Old Clips Slamming Trump



Trump pushed back against Elon Musk's comments, accusing him of lacking respect for the presidency. He also hinted at possibly cutting federal support for Musk's businesses.

On June 11, former President Donald Trump shared his reaction to recent remarks made by Elon Musk during a podcast appearance.

Trump expressed disappointment and said he didn't expect the remarks made by Elon Musk, signaling some tension between the two.

According to Complex, Musk appeared to regret his words. Before Trump's podcast appearance, Musk wrote, "I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far."

While Trump hinted he might consider pardoning Sean "Diddy" Combs if he's convicted, 50 Cent appeared to chime in with his own take.

He shared old videos of Diddy criticizing Trump—possibly aiming to catch Trump's eye in the process.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, he wrote, "Donald doesn't take well to disrespect, and doesn't forget who chooses to go against him."