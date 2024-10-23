Stevie Wonder Blasts Donald Trump During Detroit Concert: 'I Don't Like Nobody Talking About Detroit'

Stevie Wonder does not play when it comes to his hometown of Detroit, Michigan.

The legendary artist seemingly thew shade at Donald Trump with out naming him exactly when Wonder performed at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on October 22.

According to MLive, the singer, who grew up on Breckenridge in Detroit, said he does not like anyone talking negatively about his city.

"For the record, I don't like nobody talking about Detroit," Wonder told the crowd.

"I don't care what you got, how much you make. No. Don't you do it. Because, you know what, this is a problem, because we haven't ever fixed the situation to make it fair and equal, but we will. If anybody's talking about Detroit, I'm not feeling that. Believe it," he continued.

Wonder went on to assure the crowd that the future is in their hands and that he wants America to love again.

"I want to let you know, you hold the future in your hands. You're the ones that will determine what happens tomorrow. So, don't get hung up in the ways of politic playing. Let's get to what we got to get to and let's make America love again," he said.

"You know, I'm not stuck on stupid. You know, because when I hear somebody says make it great again, they're talking about only one group of people. It's about all of us coming together," Wonder furthered.

He did not name Trump exactly, however, the statement appears to be in reference to what Trump said about Detroit when the Republican presidential nominee said the rest of the country will end up being like Detroit if Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is elected.

"The whole country is going to be like, you want to know the truth? It'll be like Detroit. Our whole country will end up being like Detroit if she's your president. You're going to have a mess on your hands," Trump said via The Independent.

"We're not going to let her do that to this country. We're not gonna let it happen," Trump added.

Trump went on to claim that the car industry in Detroit is "going out of business" and that was "once a great city."

Wonder is not the only person that has been critical of Trump's comments on Detroit as Eminem, another Detroit native, campaigned for Harris on October 22 by introducing former President Barack Obama at a rally for Harris in the city.

Eminem has also been critical of Trump in the past, slamming him on his song "Campaign Speech" from 2016 where he rapped, "Run the faucet, I'ma dunk / A bunch of Trump supporters underwater / Snuck up on 'em in / Ray-Bans in a gray van with a spray tan / It's a wrap, like an ACE bandage / Don't-give-a-f--k persona, to my last DNA strand."