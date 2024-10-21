Joni Mitchell Launches Brutal Attack on Donald Trump: 'F**k Donald Trump'

Music legend Joni Mitchell did not hold back when it came to her thoughts on the United States election.

During her first headline concert in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl in 24 years on October 19, Mitchell made sure that she pressed the urgency of the upcoming election.

"Everybody get out and vote. This is an important one. I wish I could vote – I'm Canadian. I'm one of those lousy immigrants," she told the crowd.

However, her words did not end there as she had some harsh words for Republican nominee Donald Trump after an audience member yelled an insult about him.

"F--k Donald Trump!" she exclaimed.

Mitchell also presumably referenced the 2016 YG song "FDT."

"I love that song," she added.

Blessing your Sunday morning with Joni Mitchell saying, “f*ck Donald Trump” ♥️ pic.twitter.com/sydmwAOjlc — Megan F (@Oh_YoureFergie) October 20, 2024

Her comments came after the singer-songwriter performed the political title track of her 1985 album Dog Eat Dog for the first time since its year of release.

"Holy hope in the hands of / Snakebite evangelists and racketeers / And big wig financiers," she sang before she adlibbed "like Donald Trump" into the song as well.

Mitchell's concert was not the only time she took the stage. She also performed on October 20 as well. Both concerts were dubbed as "Joni Jam." Alongside Mitchell, musicians and singers like Brandi Carlile, Marcus Mumford, Annie Lennox and more took the stage with her.

Mitchell is not the only singer to recently slam Trump. Marc Anthony appeared in a Kamala Harris ad where he dissed the Republican nominee.

"I remember after Hurricane Maria devastated our island, Trump blocked billions in relief while thousands died. remember when our families lacked clean water and electricity, Trump threw paper towels and called Puerto Rico 'dirty and poor,'" he said.

"He told us what he'll do. He'll separate children from their families, and threaten to use the Army to do it. This election goes way beyond political parties. Let's remember what the United States represents and stands for: UNITED, regardless of where we're from. I am Marc Anthony and I remember. That's why I support Kamala Harris for President," the singer added.

Other notable names to back Harris in the upcoming election are Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift and more.