Chris Martin's Unexpected Stage Plunge Leaves Coldplay Fans Horrified Mid-Concert

Fans were horrified when Coldplay front man Chris Martin unexpectedly fell through a trap door during a recent show on their "Music of the Spheres" tour after losing his balance and tumbled backward while walking down the runway at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium.

The incident caused the audience to gasp in shock and Martin told the crowd, "That's not planned."

A stage crew member was quick to intervene and prevent him from falling too far, averting a potentially dire situation.

"Thank you for catching me," Martin told him.

The moment Chris Martin fell through a trapdoor right in front of me at the #Coldplay concert tonight. pic.twitter.com/qIdzMEGG0s — Greg Briggs (@greg__briggs) November 3, 2024

Concertgoers witnessed him quickly regaining his balance and got back to entertaining.

Regrettably, Martin is not alone in experiencing this mishap. Similar incidents have also befallen Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish. Rodrigo's tumble occurred in Melbourne, mirroring the "Fix You" singer's misstep caused by an inadvertently open trap door.

This incident is just one of several challenges Coldplay has faced during their "Music of the Spheres" world tour. Recently, bassist Guy Berryman missed a performance, as shared in an Instagram update after their show at Marvel Stadium.

The "Sky Full of Stars" singer told the audience, "Tonight was the first time in our band's history that we've played a show without all four members onstage."

"Guy was taken ill unexpectedly just before the show. Thank you for carrying us through it."

The band further told the audience, "I have to say, thank you so much for coming to our show today. It's a shame, but we waited until the last minute to tell you that our beautiful bass player, Guy, is very, very sick. And will not be (playing) for the first time."

"I'm sorry for you guys down here who are waiting to see Guy," Martin explained.

"[Berryman's] not going to be able to play today. We'll have a slightly different show and we'll do our best to make it amazing, and I know that it will be amazing because we're in Melbourne with all of you beautiful people."