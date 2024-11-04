Solange Caught Getting Flirty With Chief Keef

Could love be in the air for Solange Knowles? The R&B songstress ran into drill rapper Chief Keef after his show in Los Angeles this past weekend, as cameras caught the two having a heartwarming interaction.

Chief Keef really can't believe Solange is a fan of his 😭



"yo what the f*ck is going on?" pic.twitter.com/YaTX24UFSv — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) November 3, 2024

Sharing that she was a fan of his track "Bestie," the rapper was in complete disbelief at the recognition. "What the f—k is going on?" he reacted in disbelief, as she hums him her favorite melody. He later turned to his friends, exclaiming "Y'all ain't hear Solange my bestie?"

Many X users responded to the cheeky exchange, noting there to be some pretty palpable sparks flying between the artists.

I’m in bad shape cuz why seeing solange flirt with chief keef hurt my feelings a lil bit — booyakah booyakah (@blacboijoi) November 4, 2024

Shes me when I need that pic.twitter.com/lQ0GSPkouc — Damarriss (@theedollbaby) November 4, 2024

Others simply noted the exchange to be harmless in nature, with not much more to be read into.

The amount of people that saw that video of solange and chief keef and mistook her charisma and charm for flirting is so concerning lmao. — MEGAN THEE STALIN ☭ (@AyoCDASH) November 4, 2024

Solange has been known to keep her dating life private after quietly announcing her separation from her second husband, Alan Ferguson, in November 2019. The reasoning behind the divorce was not disclosed, only noting that she was undergoing a "spiritual transition and evolution." She was previously married to Daniel Smith, her high school sweetheart, from 2004 to 2007. They share their son, Daniel Julez, who is now pursuing a career in modeling.

Though Solange's current relationship status is known, she was last linked to experimental jazz musician Gio Escobar in 2020.