Solange Caught Getting Flirty With Chief Keef

Could love be in the air for Solange Knowles? The R&B songstress ran into drill rapper Chief Keef after his show in Los Angeles this past weekend, as cameras caught the two having a heartwarming interaction.
Sharing that she was a fan of his track "Bestie," the rapper was in complete disbelief at the recognition. "What the f—k is going on?" he reacted in disbelief, as she hums him her favorite melody. He later turned to his friends, exclaiming "Y'all ain't hear Solange my bestie?"
Many X users responded to the cheeky exchange, noting there to be some pretty palpable sparks flying between the artists.
Others simply noted the exchange to be harmless in nature, with not much more to be read into.
Solange has been known to keep her dating life private after quietly announcing her separation from her second husband, Alan Ferguson, in November 2019. The reasoning behind the divorce was not disclosed, only noting that she was undergoing a "spiritual transition and evolution." She was previously married to Daniel Smith, her high school sweetheart, from 2004 to 2007. They share their son, Daniel Julez, who is now pursuing a career in modeling.
Though Solange's current relationship status is known, she was last linked to experimental jazz musician Gio Escobar in 2020.
© 2024 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.