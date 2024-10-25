Chief Keef Praised for Making It Out of Chicago Unscathed After Lil Durk Arrest

Chicago-based rapper Chief Keef is one of the few hip-hop artists from the city who seemingly made it out unscathed, lending to a few hilarious social media memes.

The "Love Sosa" rapper has had a few run-ins with the law, including several probation violations and a 2017 arrest for beating up and robbing producer Ramsay Tha Great. However, he's since been able to maintain a life outside of trouble, enjoying the fruits of his labor and million-dollar net worth.

In the meantime, his fellow Chicago-rap peers are facing tougher fates. Rapper Lil Reese was recently sentenced from five to 10 years following an arrest for domestic abuse allegations. Lil Durk is also at odds with the law. He was taken into custody on Thursday and is currently being held without bail, following reports that he ordered the killing of fellow rapper Quando Rondo.

While Keef was often seen as a representation of Chicago's "Chiraq" gangsta rap culture, he has played the game and unleveled his lifestyle. He attributes this to his 2014 move to California, sharing with Noisey that getting away of his toxic upbringing helped him become a more well-rounded person. His first time performing in Chicago in over 12 years was a welcomed homecoming, though he has no plans to revert back to his old lifestyle.

The sentiment has become a trending conversation on social media, with many commending Keef for carving such an intentional path.

Chief keef watching every other rapper he came up with end up dead or in jail while he's chillin in a mansion in Cali pic.twitter.com/43kW9s0yaE — Death the kid 45 🇳🇬 (@Deaththekid451) October 25, 2024

Lil Reese Bout To Sit Down For 5-10 Yrs. Lil Durk Bout To Be Fighting The Feds For The Next Few Yrs. Chief Keef Got Sexyy Red Nd King Von Sister Fighting Over Him While He Get High Nd Just Live Life. Be More Like Chief Keef — ❤️‍🩹 (@TheKomeUp_1004L) October 25, 2024

The rapper has steadily been on the come up across the industry at large, earning his first major production credit on Lil Uzi Vert's "Chrome Heart Tags." He was later featured on Uzi's "Bean (Kobe)", which became his highest-charting song on the Hot 100 at number 19. He currently resides in the Walnut Acres neighborhood of Woodland Hills, California.