Beyoncé and Jay-Z Make Rare Appearance to Support Solange

Grammy-winning multihyphenate Solange Knowles brings Eldorado Ballroom to Los Angeles' Disney Hall for a three-night series, expanding her eclectic and genre-defying catalog. A program created and curated by Solange Knowles for Saint Heron, she centers the performance on themes of identity and belonging, naming the show after a historic Black music hall in Knowles' native Houston.

Stars from older sister Beyoncé, brother-in-law Jay-Z and Grammy-nominated artist Steve Lacy all showed up in support of the artist. Nearly two years since Knowles first launched the performance series at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, the show features artists like Patrice Rushen, Bilal, J*Davey and the Gospel Music Workshop of America's Women of Worship choir. The piece has brought out an array of celebrity audience members, though social media was especially excited to see the entire Knowles family in the crowd for all three nights.

Beyoncé and the family at Solange Eldorado Ballroom concert in Los Angeles 🤍 pic.twitter.com/9u9v8Ms5on — Selena M. (@thequeenbey___) October 13, 2024

It was an exciting date night for the Carters, who were last spotted together during the California Crown Horse Race in early October promoting the singer's latest whisky venture Sir Davis. The power couple also recently made headlines following a dispute with British broadcaster Piers Morgan. He apologized to the duo after platforming some "totally false" allegations surrounding their involvement with Diddy's legal scandal. Amidst the weight of these baseless accusations, going out to support younger sister Solange was seemingly a welcomed breath of fresh air.

This wouldn't be the first time Knowles has blended the art of varying disciplines. In 2022, Knowles served as the third woman and first African American to compose a score for the New York City Ballet. Through an eccentric lens, she's taken risks through multidimensional art, from her on-stage work to her international exhibitions. Working with several revered museums across the world, including Germany's Elbphilharmonie, Italy's Venice Art Biennale and New York's Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, she served as director and composer for many performance art pieces.

Speaking on her venture into performance art, she shares, "I'm not at all interested in entertainment. I'm really interested in energy exchange between the viewer and the performer. One way to do that is to make an inclusive experience through style, through energy, through space."