Alleged Michael Jackson-Tupac Altercation Incident Resurfaces Amid Quincy Jones Death

The legendary record producer and musician Quincy Jones died at 91, and with his name trending comes the fire of social media discussions.

Jones, the titan of American entertainment who worked with everyone from Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson and Will Smith, passed away on Nov 3 at his home in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles with family at his side, publicist Arnold Robinson said.

Now, in the wake of Quincy passing away, a certain Frank DeScushin took to Twitter with an anecdote claiming that Michael once punched Tupac for dissing Quincy's daughter, and people are reacting online like they just heard this news a minute ago.

DeScushin's post instantly sent Internet users into disbelief and amusement as he claimed, "Tupac was always just a fake tough guy."

The tweet received thousands of views and dozens of interactions within hours.

With #QuincyJones trending, let's remember the time Michael Jackson allegedly beat up Tupac for disrespecting Quincy's daughter. At the end of the day, Tupac was always just a fake tough guy.pic.twitter.com/HoOWgiQCft — Frank DeScushin (@FrankDeScushin) November 4, 2024

DeScushin's claim drew responses that ranged from lightly affirmative to gleefully critical.

User @GuytanoPython just commented, "Amazing," while @drrdwellington added a funny follow-up comment, "Hee-hee," referencing Jackson's vocal trademark.

It also led to a deeper debate about celebrity identities, with @MrWallace pointing out that Tupac was "a poetic theater kid" and wondering why the media promotes artists as gangster images in the first place.

Tupac was a poetic theater kid. He was as much a thug as I am.



It goes to show you how easily the media can manipulate the public and sell us an image of a celebrity that is not based in reality. — Mr. Wallace (@TJWallace1776) November 4, 2024

This sentiment was echoed by others who suggested that many celebrities present a façade that often does not align with their true selves.

More comments poured in from users reminiscing about Jones' popular theme songs, including @vapingwaifus1, who said the Sanford and Son theme is the best American TV theme of all time. Media & Co DeScushin also cited the theme from "The Greatest American Hero."

That's a good one, but I'm partial to the theme song from "The Greatest American Hero".



"Believe it or not, I'm walking on air..." — Frank DeScushin (@FrankDeScushin) November 4, 2024

Jackson-Tupac Feud Rumors

Boxing reporter and Fight Hub TV host Marcos Villegas also reportedly recently expressed disbelief over the viral claim on social media as well.

"I just saw a clip of someone telling a story that Michael Jackson straight up beat Tupac's a** in a fist fight. No effing way this is real... right? Imagine 'Heehee' right hands and hooks flying at your grill," he posted.

His humorous commentary has generated tons of reactions from fans on whether such an encounter can be true or not.

As of today, there is no confirmed record of Jackson and Tupac actually fighting. Others have mentioned that Jackson's deceased father, Joe Jackson, was an ex-boxer, so Michael would have known a thing or two about fighting. Still, this is not proof of a fistfight.

For years, speculation about a Jackson-Tupac feud has persisted, fueled in part by Jackson's support for another rap icon, Notorious B.I.G.

Though some believe this may have caused friction between the two artists, there is no evidence that they had any bad blood.

I can visualize the apple. I can even rotate it in my mind. But for the life of me I can't visualize Michael Jackson "beating up" Tupac. pic.twitter.com/VpfDMDh27f — ً (@DeGrimSkull) November 5, 2024

Both Jackson and Tupac had ties to boxing legend Mike Tyson. Tyson had previously said that he'd attended a Jackson concert in 1989 but wasn't recognized by the singer.

On the other hand, Tupac was a Tyson fan. He attended one of his bouts in 1996 on the very same night he was murdered while shot in Las Vegas.

The viral rumor has sparked social media among fans joking about how a brawl between the two legends may have gone down.

Michael mixed in some kicks. pic.twitter.com/BV6Vv5AvoY — Frank DeScushin (@FrankDeScushin) November 4, 2024

Jackson's legendary dance moves being employed to deflect punches have led many to joke about it and others to dismiss it as too absurd an idea for it to be true.