Quincy Jones Dead: 28-Time Grammy Winner and Most Influential Jazz Icon Was 91

Quincy Jones, the music producer best known for his collaborations with Frank Sinatra and Michael Jackson, has died at 91.

Jones "peacefully passed away" at his Bel Air residence on Sunday night, according to his spokesperson.

Arnold Robinson, speaking on behalf of the family, shared, "With full but broken hearts, we must announce the passing of our father and brother, Quincy Jones."

"While this is an immense loss for us, we choose to celebrate the remarkable life he lived, knowing there will never be another like him," he added.

Jones' creative method of fusing many musical styles—from disco and funk to rock and R&B—reshaped popular music.

In a span of his seven-decade career, Jones earned 28 Grammy Awards and been designated "most influential" in jazz music by Time magazine.

In addition to working with Jackson on "Bad" and "Off the Wall," the latter of which sold nearly 20 million copies, he was the driving force behind Jackson's "Thriller" album, which helped him become known as the "King of Pop."

Additionally, the songwriter boasted his skills by composing the soundtrack for the miniseries "Roots" and organizing major occasions such as Bill Clinton's inauguration.

Among Jones's noteworthy accomplishments is the production of the charity anthem "We Are the World," which united a wide range of musicians to aid in the fight against famine in Africa. Colleague Lionel Richie hailed Jones as "the master orchestrator" for his ability to bring different musicians' talents into harmony.