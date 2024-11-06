Kelly Clarkson Set to Return as Host for 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center' Tree-Lighting Ceremony

Kelly Clarkson made a surprising announcement on her program.

According to a video uploaded by "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the singer will host NBC's "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" tree-lighting ceremony once again. The clip began with Clarkson addressing her endeavor before welcoming the show's guests.

Clarkson described how wonderful New York City was during the holidays, saying, "The city is so magical, I love the holidays in New York."

She also highlighted that living in the city during the Christmas season felt like being part of a movie.

"There's nothing like it in the world, especially the tree-lighting ceremony, which is an iconic tradition, right outside this building," Clarkson shared. "I got to host it last year, and I thought, 'Oh, this will be fun.'"

Clarkson recalled her experience during last year's tree-lighting event, "The tree lit up, and you would've thought like, I don't know, I found out I was gonna survive something, I bawled. I don't know, but it's so beautiful when you're standing there."

"I was all of a sudden in a Charlie Brown movie and it was magical," she added.

Clarkson then dropped the big news, "I'm especially excited though because, for the second year in a row, I'm actually gonna host 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center' again. Very excited, I'm gonna dress warm again."

She shared that the event will be a live, two-hour special, which will be held on December 4, at 8 PM, ET (Eastern Time) on NBC and Peacock.

The event will also include star-studded surprise guests.