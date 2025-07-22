Kelly Clarkson Explains Why She Hasn't Dated Since Brandon Blackstock Split: 'It's A Dumpster Fire'

Kelly Clarkson is taking her time returning to the dating world, and she recently shared her reasons why.

During her "Studio Sessions" Las Vegas residency, the 43-year-old Grammy winner told fans she's stayed single since her 2020 split with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

She revealed that dating in the limelight makes the difficult process that much harder, as the audience laughed and cheered, adding "it's a dumpster fire."

The former "The Voice" judge's divorce from Blackstock was finalized in 2022. They are parents to two children, River, 11, and Remington, 9.

Open about her single status, Clarkson says she's not looking to date as she's busy enough.

"I have two kids, two dogs, three rabbits, a hamster, multiple jobs. There's a lot going on," she said during a 2023 Instagram Live.

Her kids have mixed feelings about her dating. "They constantly bring it up," Clarkson said in a 2024 interview on KOST 103.5. "They're young, so it's hard to picture their mom with someone else other than their dad."

She echoed this sentiment on Today in May, repeating that she's still "not looking" for a relationship.

Mini-Me Moment: River Rose Takes the Stage With Mom

While stepping away from dating, Clarkson has focused on bonding with her kids, including a recent special moment shared with River.

At her July 18 residency, Clarkson performed "Heartbeat Song" with River. Fan videos quickly spread online.

"We're going to do her favorite song," Clarkson said as River joined her onstage.

Kelly Clarkson brings out her daughter, River Rose, to sing “Heartbeat Song” at her Vegas residency last night. pic.twitter.com/4s3tuOqFvD — Mr. Pop (@MrPopOfficial) July 19, 2025

River previously sang the song with Clarkson during the 2023 residency.

"[River has] been jamming to this song since she was a baby," Clarkson told the crowd last year. "She loves this song so much, so she was like, 'Can I sing this song?'"

River's brother, Remy, also enjoys performing.

In a 2024 clip, he spontaneously sang "My Way" on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

Clarkson joked, "People probably think I'm some kind of stage mom. I didn't tell him to do it. He walked in and was like, 'Where do I sing my song?'"

With two confident kids and a busy residency, Clarkson says, "My kids are both not shy," she said. "I think I know where they get that from."