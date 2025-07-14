Kelly Clarkson Addresses Fans About Canceled Vegas Shows in Emotional Onstage Moment

Kelly Clarkson gave an emotional apology to her fans during the first official show of her "Studio Sessions" residency in Las Vegas on July 11.

The concert, held at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, came after she was forced to cancel her original opening weekend due to illness, TMZ said.

"I'm so sorry. I know some of y'all had [tickets for] last weekend's shows," Clarkson said on stage. "We can't help our bodies sometimes. You know, we get sick, and that happens. But thank you all so much for showing up. We're so excited."

The singer was originally scheduled to launch her second Vegas residency with shows on July 4 and 5, but just hours before the first performance, she announced via social media that she had to postpone.

In a July 4 Instagram post, Kelly Clarkson revealed that the demanding rehearsals and preparation for her shows have put a strain on her voice.

"I want the shows to be perfect for y'all and I need to protect myself from doing serious damage."

Kelly Clarkson apologizes to fans for delaying the opening of her Las Vegas residency



Click ⬇️https://t.co/DVgpQyl1XV — JustJared.com (@JustJared) July 12, 2025

Kelly Clarkson Shares Emotional Note with Fans Onstage

Calling herself a perfectionist, Clarkson said she wanted to give fans the best possible performance, which meant taking time off to recover.

According to EntertainmentNow, Clarkson also took a moment to thank her fans, expressing deep appreciation for their constant support and encouragement. "I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow's opening at Caesars."

When Clarkson took the stage on Friday, she opened up about how special this residency is to her.

She shared that it's her favorite show so far, inspired by her love for the studio where the whole concept originally came to life.

Clarkson later gave fans a glimpse of the night by posting concert photos on Instagram.

"Thank you so much for such a magical first night! I'm still on such a high from all the fans!" she wrote. "I had so much fun. Let's do it again tonight! #StudioSessions #KellyInVegas #OopsNoMoreTequila."

Fans quickly filled the comments with love and support, many saying the show was well worth the wait.