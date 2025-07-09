Kelly Clarkson's Team Reportedly 'Found Out Online' About Vegas Show Cancellation and Felt 'Blindsided, Disrespected'

Kelly Clarkson's abrupt cancellation of her Las Vegas residency shows last weekend left not only fans devastated but also her own crew reeling.

The Grammy-winning singer pulled the plug on her July 4 and 5 performances at Caesars Palace's Colosseum just minutes before doors opened and reportedly without directly notifying key staff beforehand.

Team Felt 'In the Dark'

According to an insider, several members of Clarkson's crew discovered the news the same way fans did: through her social media post just 10 minutes before showtime. "It wasn't until hours into the workday everyone was told the news," a source revealed to The US Sun. "A lot of the crew found out on social media which is utterly disrespectful."

The source claimed the team had started that Friday expecting a normal day. "Everyone working behind the scenes was in complete shock," they added. "She's definitely lost the respect and confidence of a lot of her workers."

Clarkson had taken to Instagram shortly before the concert, writing, "We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans... I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow's opening at Caesars."

She cited vocal strain from intense rehearsals, saying she needed time off to avoid "serious damage."

Fans Caught Off Guard

The fallout wasn't limited to the crew. Some fans were already lined up outside the venue when the announcement dropped. "There were fans crying about wasting thousands of dollars... people who flew from outside of the country," the insider told The Sun. "She doesn't realize the depth of how much she let people down."

Clarkson, who previously promoted the opening night just hours earlier with a behind-the-scenes post captioned "TONIGHT!!", said in her statement that she hopes to resume the residency July 11 and 12.

Despite the abrupt cancellation, The US Sun reported that the show crew will still be paid in full, as per their contracts.

While Clarkson has not made further public comments, concern appears to be growing behind the scenes.

"It feels like she has been phoning it in," a separate source told the Daily Mail, questioning whether the cancelation was really about her voice. "This is not good... It has people here really wondering."

Her Vegas residency is expected to continue through November, following breaks for her talk show production schedule.