Taylor Swift's Vintage Chiefs Jacket: TikToker Exposes the Cost and Unlikely Source

The former Kansas City Chiefs jacket that Taylor Swift wore to the football game recently has a surprising back story — including how it was purchased and how much it cost, according to a TikTok user.

@courttokslol As a Chiefs fan and a Swiftie... I'm not okay right now 😅 ♬ original sound - court

Swift bought the jacket — an all-black leather piece with red and gold accents and multiple Chiefs logos embroidered on it — for $169 at an online auction through eBay.

A TikToker, who goes by the handle @courttokslol, explained her link to the jacket in a now-viral video.

Court sold the jacket to a stylist who works with the Grammy-winning singer, she explained in the clip with a caption, "As a Chiefs fan and a Swiftie... I am not okay now."

"We verified and re-verified, not only is it the same jacket, but if you look closely at the photos from eBay you'll see a crease in it that lines up with what Taylor had on," she said.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce Share Heartwarming Moment at Chiefs Game After His Fiery Defense of Her and Travis

Swift wore the retro jacket while at Arrowhead Stadium supporting her boyfriend, Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

To round out the look, the pop star sported Agolde black shorts and Christian Louboutin Santia Botta boots ($2,195).

Swifties and the Chiefs kingdom are celebrating as a result of the TikTok reveal. Court added, "A big thank you to Taylor's stylists for purchasing the jacket. As a lifelong Chiefs fan and super Swiftie, this is the most amazing thing to ever happen to me."

The game also marked Swift's appearance during the wrap-up of her record-breaking Eras Tour stateside.

The Chiefs ultimately went on to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kelce finished with 14 catches for a career-high 100 yards.