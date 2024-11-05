Taylor Swift's Brother Austin Protects Fan From Getting Kicked Out Of Concert Over Travis Kelce Costume

Taylor Swift's brother Austin came to the aid of a fan dressed in a Travis Kelce costume as security tried to remove her from Saturday's Eras Tour concert in Indianapolis.

A video of the interaction shared by TikTok user @ozbourn73 is captioned, "Austin Swift saving my sister from getting kicked out of Indy N2."

The clip shows a fan dressed as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end in an "87" jersey and helmet, with the head gear appearing to be the item that made security take notice. The fan can be seen "trying to get Travis's attention" in the VIP section at the concert when security approaches.

The security guard grabs the fan's arms and pushes her away from the area, saying the helmet is "not allowed."

As the fan removed the offending helmet, Austin Swift approached and told the guard, "Hey, let's not put our hands on people."

"I'm sorry about that," Austin told the fan. "It's a really cool costume."

The pair continued chatting and Austin gave her some guitar picks before saying, "You guys enjoy the concert. Have a great night."

Kelce, 35, made a surprise late appearance at the concert after football practice. The Indianapolis shows marked the end of the U.S. leg of the Eras Tour, with the show set to go on in Toronto, Canada, starting on Nov. 14.

-- With reporting by TMX