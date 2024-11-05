Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce Share Heartwarming Moment at Chiefs Game After His Fiery Defense of Her and Travis

Jason Kelce has Taylor Swift's back.

During the Nov. 4 night game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jason visited the pop star in the team's suite. It was then that the two of them shared a sweet interaction and can be seen hugging in a video that was posted to X.

"Taylor and Jason hugging," the video was captioned.

That was not all as Jason as also seen giving Swift's mom, Andrea, a hug as well during the interaction. Andrea whispered something in his ear, but it is unclear as to what she told the former football player.

Jason recently made headlines when he defended Swift as well as his brother Travis Kelce from a heckler. The heated exchange took place on Nov. 2 and saw Jason heckled by someone who used a homophobic slur to describe Travis for dating Swift.

"Hey, Kelce! How does it feel your brother's a f--- dating Taylor Swift?" the person said in footage from the event.

Jason then grabbed the person's phone and smashed it on the ground.

"Who's the f-- now?" Jason responded.

Despite his use of a homophobic slur, the internet overwhelmingly took Jason's side. Despite this Jason spoke on the incident and said that he is "not proud" of the interaction.

Travis and Swift have been linked since 2023. The pop star first appeared at a Chiefs game on Sept. 23 last year, after Travis said on the brothers' New Heights podcast in July that he had tried to give his number to Swift via a friendship bracelet at The Eras Tour's Kansas City stop.

Recently on Swift's Nov. 3 Eras Tour stop in Indianapolis, it was her brother, Austin, that came to the defense of a fan who was going to be kicked out.

The concertgoer was dressed as Travis in a complete football uniform and was trying to get the athlete's attention in the crowd - which led to a security guard attempting to kick her out of the stadium.

"He needs to go out. This is not allowed," the security guard said in the clip.

Swift's brother then rushes over to deescalate the situation, telling the guard, "Let's not put hands on people."

Austin then turns to the fan saying, "Sorry about that. I'm sorry about that. It's a really cool costume."

Austin then turns to the security guard to address him.

"We're all good here. We're good here, right? Everybody's good?" before turning to the fan and handing her some guitar picks.

"You guys enjoy the concert have a great night," Austin added.