Some Taylor Swift fans have apparently taken exception to Travis Kelce's recent remarks on his podcast that may have alluded to the sex life of the superstar couple.

But others are arguing that what the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Super Bowl champion said was taken out of context. He has been dating Swift publicly since last year.

The confusion happened after Kelce was fielding calls on his New Heights podcast recently alongside Jason Kelce, his fellow football star brother.

One caller, a man in his 50s, was looking for advice, admitting to the Kelces that he was "going through a spell" where his wife was seemingly not "interested in sex whatsoever."

Read more: Little Mix Reunites Two Years After Break Up

In response, as the Daily Mail recapped, Travis offered, "I will personally mention that I have no idea what that's [like]" — a seemingly off-the-cuff comment that appeared to some to indicate that his relationship with Swift, which has been ongoing since mid-2023, has never experienced a dry spell in the bedroom. Listen to the audio below.

Trying to help the caller with some tips, Travis continued, "Maybe just try to get some candles, get some rose petals, try and be a little romantic."

The Kansas City Chief added, "Maybe you just gotta rekindle that flame or something, get that thing going. Take her to a nice restaurant. These are all things that I would try and do just based [on] what I heard. That's tough, man."

Did anyone else notice the “don’t hang out with my friends every day every second”from Travis? 😂😂pic.twitter.com/qgThpsGjJ6 — WhoisTayvisanyway? ⸆⸉ ISO INDY N2 & N3 (@whoistayvis) October 31, 2024

However, even though Travis didn't seem to be attempting to say anything negative, some Swifties on social media still went after his remarks.

Travis Kelce boasts about Taylor Swift's libido behind closed doors exposing their intimate life https://t.co/ssCVmbcnQs via @a

Anyone who has to brag about their partners sexual prowress probably is starved for affection because hes not getting any — Loretta Yescavage (@yescavage) November 1, 2024

"Travis Kelce boasts about Taylor Swift's libido behind closed doors exposing their intimate life," one person on X (formerly Twitter) said. "Anyone who has to brag about their partners sexual prowress probably is starved for affection because hes not getting any."

But even a Community Note on X pointed out that Travis didn't necessarily reference his sex life with Swift, only that he doesn't know what it's like to be in his 50s and married.

"Travis did not say this," the Community Note on a Page Six post about the remarks says. "TKs response at 1:20 mark. The caller stated his marriage has reached a point where his wife is no longer interested in sex. Travis said he can't relate."

Others chimed in to uphold the original inference. "He was talking about he cant relate to not being interested in sex," one commenter responded. "He wasn't talking about marriage or age be fr."

Still, others maintained it was taken out of context. Someone said, "Listen to the audio and you'll find this is WILDLY overstated. The caller spoke of being 50 & his wife being uninterested. Travis was correct in saying he doesn't know what that's like, he's not 50 & he's not married. There was nothing salacious."

What do you think? Was Travis bragging about his sex life with Taylor? Or simply saying he can't relate to a married man in his 50s?