Rapper Bandman Kevo's Massive Trump Tattoo Has the Internet Reeling

Chicago-based rapper Bandman Kevo has officially taken his support of President-elect Donald Trump to new heights, sporting a massive portrait tattoo of Trump on his leg.

Bandman Kevo shows off his Trump tattoo pic.twitter.com/m0OFyh40MU — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) November 6, 2024

The 34-year-old rapper is no stranger to controversy, making an effort to shake the table with his unorthodox views. The tattoo effectively pairs with the "MAGA" and "White Lives Matter" tattoos Kevo received in 2022, alongside outlines of men like Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.

Bandman Kevo got a full “White Lives Matter” tattoo on his leg 👀🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/eTkinWsOSJ — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 8, 2022

This wouldn't be the first time the "All Foreign" rapper has done something controversial with his body. Kevo also revealed he underwent height surgery, bringing him to now stand at 6'8. Claiming he worked out yet couldn't get rid of his stomach, he also admitted to a BBL and ab-etching procedure.

Bandman Kevo reveals he got BBL and height surgery and now claims his height is 6'8. pic.twitter.com/BYabzrL19O — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) June 16, 2024

What do you think about Bandman Kevo Post-Op “Ab Etching” results? https://t.co/EEFaAeHUuF pic.twitter.com/10UkLIiJIJ — The Cosmetic Lane (@TheCosmeticLane) November 7, 2022

Many have taken to social media to express their disappointment in Kevo, finding his behavior to be worrisome and attention-seeking. Some even accused Kevo of wanting to appeal to white men while neglecting his own family, writing, "Is his own son tattooed on him?"

he got a lipo and bbl and a trump tattoo , a walking disgrace — # TY⇎🪽 (@tyxhndrxx) November 6, 2024

Hope that saves him at his next police stop … pic.twitter.com/sc5jZxFiWg — ℐΛY ☥ ™  🪩 (High Value Man) 𓂀 (@ijayt205) November 7, 2024

Tattooing another man on your body will forever be CRAZY work 😂



Even crazier is tattooing multiple men on your body..



This dude is a weirdo — Izzy Glo” (@lov3m3not_) November 6, 2024

The rapper, who famously collaborated with Soulja Boy and has amassed over three million followers in Instagram, remains unbothered by the reaction to his polarizing choices.

In 2016, the rapper pled guilty to credit card fraud and faced up to thirty years in federal prison. He and his girlfriend Mercedes Hatcher were both indicted in the credit card fraud scandal, now enjoying the fruits of the rapper's labor by driving luxury cars and taking expensive vacations around the world, from Dubai to Phuket.