Sabrina Carpenter Breaks Her Silence on Trump Win During Concert: 'I Feel So Sorry for Our Country'

Pop superstar Sabrina Carpenter broke her silence on the results of the 2024 presidential election at her Short N' Sweet tour stop in Seattle, Washington on Wednesday night.

"I feel so sorry for our country and all the women here, I love you so so so much," said Carpenter on stage. "And I really hope that the rest of the night you can enjoy yourselves because you absolutely deserve it."

President-elect Donald Trump emerged victorious following election day on Tuesday after seven out of seven battleground states elected him, handily delivering him the presidency.

Social media users responded to Carpenter's sentiments with gratitude, expressing their own frustrations at the outcome of the 2024 presidential election.

"Her words really hit hard. It's tough, but her message of love and solidarity is what we need right now. Hopefully, we can keep pushing for change," wrote one X (formerly Twitter) user.

"Thank you, Sabrina, for your kind words and support. It means a lot in times like these. Sending love back," wrote another.

Carpenter is credited with having registered and engaged the most voters out of any artist by voter registration organization HeadCount, which also worked with artists such as Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Maroon 5 and Beyoncé.

25-year-old Carpenter was able to garner 35,814 voter registrations and convinced another 263,087 voters to take other actions outside of registering, HeadCount.org announced.