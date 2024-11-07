Madonna Slams Trump's Election Win With a 'F**k Trump' Cake

Madonna, the cake maker? This week, the pop star and actress is making her thoughts about Donald Trump loud and clear after the former president (and former The Apprentice star) was elected to the White House yet again.

Clearly not content with the election results, Madonna took to her Instagram Story on Thursday (Nov. 7) to make her grievances known to the world — both with her words and with baked goods.

After all, Madonna was just one of many stars — including singer Billie Eilish, actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and a slew of icons from The Avengers — who endorsed current Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. However, it was Trump who ultimately surpassed the needed 270 electoral college votes to be named president after the election on Tuesday (Nov. 5).

So what did Madonna, who previously staked her stance against Trump, do about the electoral outcome? Well, for starters, she enjoyed a cake marked with an expletive for the President-elect. Then, she wrote a brief statement addressing confusion and disappointment in the matter.

"Stuffed my face with this cake last night," Madonna captions a photo of a colorful cake with the words "F**K TRUMP" written in the icing. Tagged below the text is an apparent Instagram account for her chef, Pia Hambour, who presumably prepared the desert.

In the following image on Madonna's Story, in stark black text superimposed over a selfie of the singer, Madonna writes, "Trying to get my head around why a convicted felon, rapist, Bigot was chosen to lead our country because he's good for the economy?"

Madonna and Trump already have some bad blood between them after the "Material Girl" spoke out against the President-elect after his first election in 2016.

The following year, Trump called Madonna "disgusting" during an interview with Sean Hannity in response to a comment that Madonna had made in a speech during a Washington, D.C., demonstration that January — she said she had "thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House," as Rolling Stone reported.

Subsequently, Trump said of Madonna, "I think she hurt herself very badly," according to the New York Post. "I think she hurt that whole cause," he added. "I thought what she said was disgraceful to our country."