Rashida Jones Breaks Silence on Death of Father Quincy Jones

The legendary Quincy Jones has passed away at age 91. An iconic record producer, composer, and musician whose influence spanned more than seventy years, his death has left many grieving, most in particular, his daughter Rashida Jones.

The actress took to Instagram to share her emotional sentiments, captioning the post:

"My dad was nocturnal his whole adult life. He kept "jazz hours" starting in high school and never looked back. When I was little, I would wake up in the middle of the night to search for him. Undoubtedly, he would be somewhere in the house, composing (old school, with a pen and sheet music). He would never send me back to bed. He would smile and bring me into his arms while he continued to work...there was no safer place in the world for me. He was a giant. An icon. A culture shifter. A genius. All accurate descriptions of my father but his music (and ALL of his work) was a channel for his love. He WAS love. He made everyone he ever met feel loved and seen. That's his legacy."

Pairing the post with a snapshot of her father holding her in a loving embrace, Jones continued, "I was fortunate enough to experience this love in close proximity. I'll miss his hugs and kisses and unconditional devotion and advice. Daddy, it is an honor to be your daughter. Your love lives forever."

She received a wealth of support from names like Gwenyth Paltrow, Katie Holmes, Quinta Brunson, and Erykah Badu. Tracee Ellis Ross, who is also the child of a musical icon, extended her condolences "Love you so much Rashida," Ross wrote. "Thinking of you and your family. Holding you in a tight embrace."

R&B songstress and close friend Kelly Rowland shared her condolences as well, writing, "Rashida!! Sending you and your beautiful family, SO MUCH LOVE! I am so sorry!!!"

The beloved musician received an outpour of love from industry peers, as the industry mourns the loss of an incomparable musical being. He leaves behind seven children, including Rashida Jones, Kidada Jones, Quincy Jones III, Kenya Kinski-Jones, Jolie Jones Levine, and Martina Jones.