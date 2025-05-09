Quincy Jones' Bel Air Estate With Luxurious Features Lists for $60 Million

The luxurious Bel Air estate of legendary music producer Quincy Jones has officially been listed for sale at $59.995 million.

Jones, who passed away in November 2024 at the age of 91, designed the home himself and lived there until his death. Now, this one-of-a-kind property is available to a new owner who appreciates the blend of style, music, and legacy.

According to TMZ, spanning nearly 25,000 square feet, the estate sits at the end of a private cul-de-sac and offers breathtaking views of Los Angeles, the San Gabriel Mountains, and the Pacific Ocean.

Built in the early 2000s, the property reflects Quincy's unique taste and creativity. The home's design was inspired by the South African hotel "The Palace of the Lost City," and was brought to life by architect Jerry Allison, a longtime friend and high school classmate of Jones.

The estate features five bedrooms and an array of high-end amenities. These include a resort-style infinity pool, a tennis court, a wine bar, an indoor garden, and a state-of-the-art screening room.

The longtime Los Angeles home of the late record-producer and composer Quincy Jones—complete with a home recording studio—is going on the market for $59.995 million. https://t.co/ok1JGWkyRV — WSJ Real Estate (@WSJRealEstate) May 8, 2025

Quincy Jones' Bel Air Home Features Recording Studio and Game Lounge

There's also a game lounge, a fully equipped gym, and even a home recording studio where Jones composed music.

The primary suite includes a private balcony, a spacious bathroom, multiple walk-in closets, a personal gym, and a den.

Three guest suites are also included in the layout — one of which features two bathrooms, a terrace, its own living room, and a walk-in closet.

According to Jones' daughter, actress Rashida Jones, the home was much more than just a place to live.

"My father loved his home so much," she said. "He created it from the ground up with his boundless imagination and the talent of his high school friend, legendary architect Jerry Allison.

Our family has a lifetime worth of wonderful memories and meaning imbued in this home."

Inside, Quincy designed the space with purpose. His studio was placed in the west wing of the estate, separate from the main living areas, to keep his work and personal life apart. It even has its own entrance and gallery space where he displayed personal photographs, The Wall Street Journal said.

Real estate agents David Kramer and Andrew Buss from Compass are handling the listing.