Liam Payne Death Mystery Deepens as Accused Waiter Claims Innocence, Details Singer's Drug Use

A suspect under investigation in connection to the tragic death of Liam Payne has come forward to claim his innocence and share shocking revelations about his interactions with the One Direction star.

During the ongoing investigation, it was revealed that Braian Nahuel Paiz, an Argentinian waiter, had met with Payne on two occasions at a hotel before the tragic incident on October 16.

Paiz, who has been labeled as the singer's "drug dealer," confessed to engaging in drug use with him during these encounters.

Despite his claims, he maintained that he did not provide Payne with any drugs or receive any payment from him. He further revealed that he stayed overnight with Payne at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires.

During his recent appearance on Argentine television, Paiz recalled how a scheduled meeting took place after a previous gathering, preceded by a chance encounter at the upscale restaurant where he was employed in Puerto Madero.

During a recent interview with journalist Guillermo Panizza, per the Daily Mail, Paiz mentioned that he had shared contact information with the "Strip That Down" singer while the Payne was having dinner with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, and two others.

Brian meets Liam, with Kate and Nores, OCT 2 at a dinner where he works as waiter, before Nialls concert. He gives him a 2ndry IG account. Claims Liam was already on drugs



Liam invited Braian OCT 2, 2a-3.30am, at Hyatt "to get high". Braian takes the IG photo

Payne and Paiz reportedly established communication through a secret Instagram account. Their initial encounter reportedly took place on October 2 at a different hotel where the musician was residing before moving to CasaSur Palermo.

Paiz clarified that while his previous residence had been searched, he had not been interrogated by authorities yet. He firmly stated, "I never supplied Liam with drugs. Liam's first contact with me was at my place of work."

"We swapped details and saw each other later that night. It was all normal. He came down from his hotel room to fetch me because I had got lost."

Braian visits Liam again on OCT 13 at Casasur. They have an "intimate moment". Liam uses cok3 and Braian smokes w33d.



Liam was scared and put paper on the door lock so it wouldn't close



Liam sends him a photo with "another location and his SIM card was removed"

He went on, "We got together there, and he showed me some of the music he was going to bring out. I've heard people saying he was taking drugs but the truth is that when he got to the restaurant where I was working he was already under the effects of drugs and he didn't actually eat anything."

"There was a moment when he approached me and asked me for my contact details. I gave him an Instagram and afterwards he sent me messages because he wanted to take drugs although he had already consumed narcotics."

"It was October 2. While I was in his room we had some whiskey shots."

"Our second hotel meeting was on the night of Sunday October 13.

"We spent the night together, we consumed drugs...He wasn't aggressive at all, he behaved really well with me, he was really sweet. He asked me if I was okay."

"I've got all the messages where we arranged that second meeting. I haven't erased anything."

During a detailed retelling of the evening, he claimed that Payne seemed scared when he left. He mentioned that instead of inserting his room card into the key slot, the British star wedged a bunch of papers in there to prevent the door from closing fully.

He expressed, "I didn't really understand what was going on but at the same time I realized something strange was happening."

In the concluding part of his television interview, Braian disclosed, "We took drugs together but I never took drugs to him or accepted any money."

"I have messages where he's offering me money because he was apparently used to offering money for everything but I never accepted anything."

When Paiz was about to leave, Payne reportedly insisted on gifting him some clothing as a remembrance of our time together but left the clothes behind the TV instead of taking them home.

The waiter also mentioned to Payne that one of his close friends was a big fan and wished to meet him, and Payne reportedly agreed, surprising him by showing up at his home.

He attempted to persuade Paiz to accompany him back to his hotel, but the latter declined, citing work obligations.

As the waiter prepared to start his day at 11.30 AM, he saw Payne off as he left in a taxi.

Paiz explained, "I have messages where he's offering me money because he was used to offering money for everything but I never accepted anything."

Paiz revealed he doesn't know who the other two suspects where.

Meanwhile, Paiz said the photos of Payne's hotel room and was confused by the presence of certain items.

"When I saw the photos of the inside of Liam's hotel room nothing made any sense to me. The Dove soap packet was there when I was in the hotel but I couldn't understand what it was for or the candles or the glass of water."

It's worth noting that an X user said there are some inconsistencies in Paiz's statement.

CONTRADICTIONS:



The outfits in the photos and the dates don't match



1st photo: Niall's concert, Oct 2 at 7pm. Liam in a jacket and jeans outfit

2: According to Braian, Oct 2 at 2am. Outfit with a cream sweater

3: Oct 2 in the morning. Same outfit

Imo they might met morning or early afternoon OCT 2 (Brian takes the ig photo) when he went to Hyatt to pass drugs to Nores himself



Plus theres evidence Nores used Liams phone even pretending to be him



He said he doesnt know the others charged, but met Nores at the restaurant

He says Liam speaks "quite a bit of Spanish" (False)



He stayed Oct 2 in living room at Hyatt. Wheres Kate?



Liam was clean Oct 10 when took visa test. And "completly sober" 12-13oct weekend



Prosecutor stated 2 separate supplies Oct 14, he talks about 1 encounter oct 13

Fans will have to wait and see as the investigation continues.