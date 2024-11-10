Rita Ora Tearfully Honors Liam Payne at 2024 MTV EMAs: 'One of The Kindest People That I Knew'

The late Liam Payne was honored at the 2024 MTV European Music Awards.

On November 10, the 2024 MTV EMAs awarded several artists and showcased exciting performances. The show was also led by Rita Ora, who displayed her hosting skills and captivating presence to the audience.

During the event, Ora took her time to address Payne, who passed away on October 16 after falling from the third floor of a balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel, in Argentina.

Ora began her tribute by taking a moment to remember Payne, whom she described as someone who had a "big part of the MTV world," as well as her own and many others.

The host then revealed how there were so many ways to honor him and that simply talking about him was enough.

"Liam Payne was one of the kindest people that I knew," she shared. "He had the biggest heart."

Ora continued, "He brought so much joy to every room he walked into, and he left such a mark on this world. So, let's just take a moment to remember our friend, Liam."

The video then transitioned to a series of images showing the late One Direction member being remembered by MTV.

Ora and Payne once collaborated in 2018 on the song "For You," an official soundtrack for the film "Fifty Shades Freed."